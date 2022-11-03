MCARTHUR – A woman was seriously injured when she was attacked Saturday by a pack of dogs Saturday on Shea Road near Lake Hope.
Dogs Maul Bicyclist Near Lake Hope
- By Miles Layton For the Athens Messenger
- Updated
Eva Simons was riding her bicycle on the trails when she had a flat so she decided to return to where her car was parked.
When Simons walked by a residence on Shea Road with three pitbull mix dogs, the animals starting attacking her, according to the Vinton County Sheriff's Office.
According to sources familiar with the incident, Simons used her bike to defend herself, but one of the dogs kept attacking her from behind. Simons kept trying to get away, but the dogs continued their onslaught. When Simons fell, the dogs pounced on her.
According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, a passing motorist and his girlfriend saw what happened so they went to assist by shielding Simons from the dogs with their vehicle and getting the animals to flee. Heather Clark also assisted by trying to scare the dogs away.
Simons' GoFundMe page identifies the Good Samaritans who helped her as Clark, Joanie Kesling, and Anthony Masters.
Simons was loaded into the passerby’s vehicle and taken to Hocking Valley Community Hospital and later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Sources say Simons lost a lot of blood and sustained serious injuries.
Simons, 64, underwent surgery, reconstructive surgery on her right leg and her left leg had to be partially amputated, according to her GoFundme page that has raised more than $21,600 to help pay for medical care. See https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-eva-simons-recovery
Sheriff’s Office said the animals were "dispatched" and taken for a rabies examination. The dogs’ owner has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.
Sheriff’s Office said the case has been sent to the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office for possible criminal charges.
