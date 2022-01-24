ATHENS — An outpouring of philanthropy in the wake of beloved actress Betty White’s death has reached Athens with donations coming into various charities supporting shelter animals.
Friendly Paws Pet Supplies and Grooming on East State helped collect donations in White’s honor, resulting in over $1,000 in total donations. Customers donated $636 of their own funds with Friendly Paws donating an additional $500 on top.
For Friendly Paws’ owner Shelley Lieberman, being able to honor the late actress while also helping shelter dogs and pets was a rewarding experience.
“Who doesn’t love Betty White?” said Lieberman. “It’s a really great way to honor her memory. I think that if she’s up there looking down she’d be quite happy with all of the impact she’s made all over the country.”
Funds received from their drive will be split evenly between four charities. Behavioral Analysis Reform for Companions — which provides training services for dogs at the Athens County Dog Shelter among other services — will be awarded funds alongside Friends of Shelter Dogs and the Athens County Humane Society.
Additional funding will go to the Southeast Ohio Foodbank to be used towards their senior owned pet program to help feed the companions of Athens County seniors as well as to the Integrated Services pet program that helps clients take care of and support their pets. The program began last year with help from Friendly Paws and has helped to spread assistance for clients throughout multiple organizations in Athens County.
“It’s like my mission in life to help animals so we’re always trying to find ways to give back to and support our local organizations and find pets good homes,” said Lieberman.
She stresses donating to local causes as opposed to larger nationwide organizations, that way it is ensured that money donated here is able to be spent on local causes.
Friends of Shelter Dogs, a group dedicated to the welfare and rescue of dogs from the Athens County Dog Shelter, held their own Betty White honorary fundraiser and managed to raise at least $1,600 from a Facebook drive alone. More donations were coming in so a final count has not yet been completed.
A final donation count was also unavailable for the Athens County Dog Shelter by press time but will be updated. According to their Facebook page, donations have come from a variety of places including Trimble Local Schools and the Jacksonville Eagles 1034. Another post stated that besides monetary donations, the shelter was in need of canned puppy food (preferably Blue Buffalo brand), dry puppy food and doggy waste bags.
White’s death, just days shy of her milestone 100th birthday, spurred a wave of donations to animal rights and protection causes representing her long held love for animals. Nearly $13 million was donated via Facebook and Instagram alone.
During her life, White was a fierce champion for animals of all shapes and sizes. She worked with the likes of former director of the Columbus Zoo Jack Hanna — resulting in an exhibit named in her honor — as well as the Morris Animal Foundation. She even established the Betty White wildlife Fund in response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
“It was definitely a really feel good thing and we definitely need that during this time right now,” said Lieberman. “It’s just great to kind of honor her. She seems like she was a really great person and to be able to honor her in that way and support pets is something that people love.”
