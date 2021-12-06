Friends of the Shelter Dogs will host a holiday celebration at Donkey Coffee in Athens on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering homemade and locally made dog treats, shirts, Christmas gifts and more. The event will support programs the organization offers the shelter dogs, including shots, flea medicine and wormer, funds for sick and injured dogs, and much more.
Enjoy your favorite coffee, tea, or goodies and stop by the holiday table out front. Plus, the event provides an opportunity to meet some cute shelter dogs.
