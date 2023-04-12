The daughter of a man who donated nearly 20 acres to Ohio University for the Proctorville Center feels that the university didn't give the property a chance.
"It just breaks my heart," said Dee Rucker, whose father Marshall Lee Smith donated 19.0848 acres to Ohio University Southern campus in 2000.
During the university's Bicentennial Campaign, Smith worked with others to fundraise about $5 million for the Proctorville Center, which opened in 2007. The state matched it.
Smith donated in honor of Rucker's brother, who died of cancer in his 20s. Smith died in 2016.
"He was a generous man," Rucker said of her father in a telephone interview Tuesday. "It feels like a desecration of their graves. ... My dad loved OU."
Earlier this month, the university's Board of Trustees passed a resolution declaring the property surplus, meaning the university can explore selling the property. Proctorville is an Ohio town across the Ohio River from Huntington, West Virginia, home of Marshall University.
In October 2022, OU officials met with Rucker and some of her family members regarding the property. In an email sent to the Messenger before that meeting, Rucker said that she heard the university planned to sell the property.
"They said they'd investigate the matter," Rucker said. "I left the meeting feeling like they would do the right thing and give the facility a chance."
Rucker said the Proctorville Center had been a viable hub of activity for over 10 years. Among the activities, Rucker gave as examples were community members renting out rooms, children playing soccer in the green space, and Bobcat Bashes before OU football games.
During the pandemic, things slowed at the center. Classes were only held once at the center since the pandemic started, in the fall of 2021.
Before the pandemic, classes were held until 10 p.m., catering to non-traditional students in the area. Rucker said guidance counselors sent high schoolers to the center if they needed a test proctor or took College-Credit Plus classes.
During the pandemic, the building closed at 5 p.m.
"It was designed to help the community and non-traditional students," Rucker said of the center. "We know there is a need for it here."
While the university has declared the property surplus, no sale is pending.
Rucker said that she and other donors hope the center will continue to be used for higher education.
According to an OU press release, any potential sale of the Proctorville Center would include deed restrictions requiring it to be sold to other educational entities for educational purposes. Also, if desired, the donors could preserve their naming rights.
The donors and the university would also have to agree upon an entity that OU would transfer the property's walking track and green space. Deed restrictions would prohibit the development of the land, requiring the green space and walking trail to remain maintained and open to the community.
While OU met with Rucker's family, most of the Proctorville community didn't know the center would be declared surplus property and may be sold.
"I'm beyond disheartened and sad," she said. "It just breaks my heart. OU left Proctorville. But the town sure didn't leave it."
