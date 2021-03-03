More than two dozen members of Ohio University faculty, students, and community members assembled at the Class Gateway to demonstrate against 53 contract non-renewals for faculty members.
Demonstrators held signs admonishing Ohio University for the cuts, and waved red flags in solidarity with the faculty whose contracts were not renewed.
University faculty and staff cuts have been a focal point for demonstrations and discontent by some members of faculty and students for several years, as enrollment continues to decline at Ohio University.
In addition to those at the gateway, people drove around the block in their cars, honking in support of the demonstration.
Stephanie Miller, an assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences, said the goal was to get 53 people present at the protest to represent the number of faculty who did not get their contracts renewed.
She added she wanted to show them appreciation for showing their students dedication in the face of faculty cuts.
“We need to show that we are thankful for the dedication to their students during this really difficult year, because they stay dedicated at a time the university hasn’t really shown a commitment to them.
Ronan Caroll, an associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences, said cutting faculty damaged the university’s reputation, and damaged the student learning experience, which will continue to harm enrollment numbers.
He acknowledged that there is a budget crisis and that something needs to be done about it, but said there needs to be alternative solutions that don’t cut directly into the instructional faculty.
“We’re not so blind as to know that there aren’t financial problems — we know, we get that,” Carroll said. “It’s the way it’s been handled and the way blame has been disproportionately burdened by certain groups.”
He added he believes the administration has turned a deaf ear to the concerns of the faculty, and said Faculty Senate has no power to affect change in the administration’s course of action.
“I don’t believe the Board of Trustees or upper administration takes into account in any way, shape or form, what the faculty’s opinions are,” Carroll said
The event was promoted by the Ohio University American Association of University Professors (AAUP).
One member of the OU AAUP, Matthew Detar, an assistant professor in communications studies, said he was demonstrating to get the message out that instructional faculty cuts damage the health of the institution in the long run.
“Ohio (University) prides itself on a strong undergraduate curriculum, and when we cut the people who teach the undergraduate curriculum, it diminishes the quality of instruction, and Ohio students hurt,” Detar said.
He also added he believed the OU administration cut these faculty members because they believed their absence would go unnoticed.
“We want to make that absence known,” Detar said.
One Athens High School student, Sarah Braun, 17, said she was demonstrating to support the arts faculty at the university, including her father.
“The more professors here, the better university community and the better the Athens community is,” Braun said.
Although her father is a faculty member at the university and she would get free tuition through the school, Braun isn’t sure she would attend Ohio University because of the continued underfunding of the arts program, which Braun hopes to study in college.
“Sadly, I’m going into the arts and the arts programs are underfunded,” Braun said. “I want to go here, I love it here, but there are places that have more funding than here.”
