The Ohio University Board of Trustees unanimously hired Hugh Sherman, the former dean of the College of Business, to a two-year term as president, making him the 22nd president at the institution.
Starting June 14, Sherman will assume his new role, taking over for outgoing Ohio University President Duane Nellis. Nellis announced his resignation earlier this month, and will transition to a faculty role in the College of Arts and sciences.
Despite previous announcements stating Ohio University would appoint an interim president, the Board made the surprise move appointing a full president.
“It is a great honor to serve a university and a region that I love and that I have called home for more than 20 years,” Sherman said in a statement. “I take this charge very seriously, and I am fully committed to partnering with students, faculty, staff and community members to move Ohio University forward in a way that honors our 217-year history but also positions us for future success.”
Board of Trustees Chair Cary Cooper said Sherman is an accomplished leader.
"Hugh Sherman is a respected leader who accomplished a great deal during his time as dean of the College of Business and will make an excellent President during this time of transition,” Cooper said. “This two-year appointment was implemented to effectively position Dr. Sherman and the University for success as he steps into this critical role. My fellow Trustees and I have every confidence that Dr. Sherman will not only provide continuity but also be an inspiring and strategic leader for the institution for the next two years. We are thankful for his continued commitment to Ohio University.”
Before stepping down in January 2021 with plans to return to faculty, Sherman served as the dean of the College of Business, the university stated in a press release.
From 2007-2021, Dr. Sherman served as dean of Ohio University’s College of Business and as the Corlett Chair of Strategy and Senior Economic Policy Fellow in the Voinovich School for Leadership & Public Affairs, a release said.
The Board intends to launch a search for the University’s 23rd President in early fall of 2022 with plans for an appointment to begin no later than July 1, 2023, according to a release.
Sherman launched his professional career with Swatch Watch (formerly SMH Corporation), a large Swiss watch and electronics manufacturer in 1974, a release said.
He served as vice president of marketing until 1986 and during that time, was responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies for a $50 million division as well as assisting the North American group president in developing strategic marketing and operational plans in the United States.
After a 22-year career in business, Sherman entered academia. He subsequently rose into a number of critical leadership positions, including Chair of the Department of Management Systems, Associate Dean of Operations and Strategy, Associate Director of the Voinovich School for Leadership and Public Affairs, and Assistant to the University Provost for Strategic Planning.
He currently serves as a Senior Fellow at the Voinovich School, providing strategic oversight of economic development and leadership programs.
Sherman holds a B.A. in economics and finance from Guelph University (Canada), an MBA from Northeastern University, and a Ph.D. in strategic management and international business from Temple University. His research interests include corporate governance, international business, entrepreneurship, and economic development.
