A person died early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stimson Avenue and Rock Riffle Road in Athens, after being engulfed in flames.
On Sept. 1, around 4 a.m, troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a single vehicle fatal crash on Rock Riffle Road, at the intersection of Stimson Avenue, a press release said. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the crash scene.
A 2015 Volkswagen GTI was traveling north on Rock Riffle Road when it drove through the intersection of Stimson Avenue, off the left side of the roadway, struck a sign post and struck a piece of construction equipment, the release said. The Volkswagen and piece of construction equipment then became engulfed in flames.
Alcohol and unsafe speed are suspected contributing factors in this crash, the release said. This crash remains under investigation.
