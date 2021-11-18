Members of an Athens-based nonprofit gathered this week for a driveway picnic designed to safely provide social connection for older individuals amid the ongoing pandemic.
“A lot of us live alone, and we wouldn't necessarily have much social interaction," said Marsha Dutton, president of The Athens Village. "But to do something like this, to have a casual lunch once in a while, gives us a larger social network, and that also helps keep us healthy.”
The member-based organization serves as a vehicle for older community members to support one another in meeting their needs and remaining in their own homes comfortably and safely.
According to its website, among the services the nonprofit provides are transportation, home safety assessment, home maintenance assistance, technical assistance, advocacy for seniors, telephone check-ups and social gatherings.
Monthly driveway picnics have allowed The Athens Village to continue meeting the social needs of its members during the pandemic, the nonprofit’s Executive Director Betty Hixenbaum said.
“We thought that this would be a good way for people to still be able to visit each other and also stay safe, because the picnics have been outside,” Hixenbaum said. “They like to socialize just like we all like to socialize, and this is a perfect way to do it and be safe.”
The Nov. 17 lunch was one of the larger gatherings of the year, drawing 16 people, including members of The Athens Village and their friends and neighbors.
The Athens Village Treasurer Steven Grimes said he came up with the idea for the driveway lunches after one of the organization’s founding members, Ellsworth Holden, survived a stroke and lost access to the same level of social contact.
“He made the comment that he missed the contact that he had with people before, so I thought well hey, why not have a driveway picnic?” Grimes said.
Holden said he enjoys the lunches very much — and that The Athens Village is the reason he is still around to attend them. It was the organization’s buddy system, through which members call each other every morning to check up on one another, that Grimes discovered Holden needed medical attention, Holden said.
“I probably would have died when I had that stroke,” Holden said. “I didn't answer the phone that day, and Steve Grimes came down to see why. He found me lying on the floor having incurred a stroke and called the emergency squad, so here I am, but if it hadn’t been for that, I would certainly have had intense physical and mental damage if I’d survived at all.”
Holden was one of seven people who came together to found The Athens Village in 2009, inspired by older people taking care of one another through other ‘villages,’ mainly in larger cities. Holden said his stroke changed his experience of the organization, as he is now less involved in organizing the group and benefits more from its services.
“Fortunately, thanks to The Athens Village, I’m lively, healthy and seeing the other half of what the village is all about,” Holden said.
Holden continues to live in his own home, where the picnic was held. Allowing older people to live in their own homes while they are able is central to the village’s mission, Dutton said.
“To let people, as they get older, still have the resources necessary to stay at home — to have transportation for medical things or social activities; to have someone who can come in and get up on a ladder and clean the gutters or charge lightbulbs — all of these things make it possible for us not to have to retreat into assisted living when we’re still young and healthy and we can live on our own,” Dutton said.
Hixenbaum said member dues are currently set at $450 a year for individuals and $800 a year for couples. The organization is largely funded by dues, with grants supplying additional resources.
While the November driveway picnic was the last of the season, Hixenbaum said the organization will resume the picnics in either March or April.
More information about The Athens Village is available at www.theathensvillage.org and at 740-447-0500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.