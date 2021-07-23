Law enforcement officials from various area agencies worked together this week to arrest several individuals in connection with separate drug investigations.
An ongoing investigation of distribution of methamphetamine and heroin in the Glouster area resulted in the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office partnering Wednesday with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend Daniel McKee, 51, of Glouster, and Jeff Hammon, 41, of Glouster. McKee was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a warrant for failure to appear from a child support case. Hammon is charged with a fifth-degree felony of trafficking in drugs.
On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Criminal Interdiction Unit, Athens Major Crimes Unit, Glouster Police Department and Adult Parole Authority simultaneously executed a search warrant and multiple arrest warrants in the Glouster area.
Paul Losey, 47, of Glouster, was arrested for trafficking in drugs. Paul Losey Jr., 27, of Glouster, was arrested for trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin and for parole violation. Kevin Azbell, 51, of Glouster, and Joe Dixon, 33, were arrested on a probation violations and Thomas Thomas, 45, of Glouster, was charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said the investigations are ongoing and additional charges are expected.
“We continue to try to help those who are struggling with addiction but we’re not going to tolerate those who spread it,” Blackburn said.
