The Athens County Sheriff’s Department released a statement regarding its attitude towards drug trafficking and usage in Athens County, the statement; not in Athens County.
“My office is targeting criminal activity and criminals within the problematic areas of Athens County,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said in the release.
The release followed a bust in the Buchtel area on Thursday, Oct. 22. According to the release, the Criminal Interdiction Units (CIU) made several stops in the area for traffic and equipment violations.
“Throughout the course of the day, CIU seized suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana, along with miscellaneous drug abuse instruments and other paraphernalia,” the release stated.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, changes stemming from the seizures are expected pending BCI lab results. Numerous cases are currently under investigation.
“This is a personal message to the buyers and sellers of illegal drugs, you are not welcome within our communities and we will be meeting with you soon. As the Sheriff of Athens County, it is my duty and my privilege to make Athens County a safer place,” Smith said.
Two people were sentenced in the Athens County Common Please Court this week on drug related charges.
John Dye, 48, of Nelsonville, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies.
The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office argued for Dye to be sentenced to a year in prison. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Liz Pepper cited Dye’s criminal history of more than a dozen cases — including drug abuse, theft, theft from the elderly, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs, among others — that date back through at least 2004.
“John Dye checks every box for recidivism,” said Pepper. “Many of his criminal offenses have occurred while on bail and after post-release control was terminated. He has a history of criminal convictions, is a known repeat offender and has not responded favorably in the past to similar sanctions imposed. He’s a proven menace to society.”
Dye was found at 830 Chestnut St. in Nelsonville with both methamphetamine and heroin on his person on Oct. 20, 2019. After being indicted, he failed to appear for an arraignment and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was eventually arrested and arraigned in June. He was released on his own recognizance with the provision of remaining a law-abiding citizen. He then failed to appear at his pre-trial hearing. Dye was arrested again and handed a $25,000 bond which was later amended to allow for successful completion of a rehabilitation program with The Counseling Center, which began on Aug. 6.
On Aug. 22, Dye left The Counseling Center, against the advice of staff, and failed to complete the program, violating the conditions of his bond.
Most recently, Dye was arrested last month, on the violation and Wednesday’s guilty plea resolved the case. Judge Patrick Lang sentenced Dye to five years of community control and again ordered him to complete the Counseling Center.
James Barr, 37, of Glouster, also appeared in court this week. Barr was sentenced to up to seven and a half years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court to 16 felonies.
Barr signed a plea agreement stating that five years of the sentence are mandatory. His remaining two and a half years could be imposed at the discretion of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections based on Barr’s conduct while incarcerated.
Judge Patrick Lang ordered five years of mandatory post-release control in the case and restitution in the amount of $12,000 be paid to a victim.
Additionally, $1,441 in Barr’s possession was ordered forfeit as the funds were gained in commission of criminal acts.
The plea agreement resolves three cases pending against Barr.
In November of 2019, Barr possessed jewelry known to be stolen and valued at $12,000. He was charged with receiving stolen property. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office discovered the jewelry went missing after the cleaning company Nice & Neat, with which Barr was employed, had conducted services at the victim’s home. Time sheets and assignment logs indicated Barr was at the home at the time of the theft.
“The Athens County Sheriff’s Office and did a fantastic job investigating this case,” said Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders. “The evidence gathered was clear as to Mr. Barr’s role in this crime.”
In September, November and December of 2019, Barr possessed and/or trafficked in heroin, methamphetamine and hydrocodone and was charged with possession of and aggravated possession of drugs and heroin as well as trafficking in heroin. While those cases were pending, Barr was found to be trafficking in heroin while also possessing drugs and fentanyl-related compounds in June and July and additional charges were filed.
Saunders noted that Deputy D.J. McCollister was instrumental in his work investigating the drug-related crimes.
“These criminal acts all revolved around the drug activity conducted by Mr. Barr. Drug misuse often leads to various crimes taking place and that leads to more victims,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “Meg Saunders and the investigators in this case worked diligently to see this case to its conclusion and Mr. Barr will have to pay his debt to society through restitution and incarceration for at least the next five years.”
