Athens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant in Chauncey on Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, all related to a drug trafficking investigation.
The warrant was executed at 24 Fourth St. in Chauncey after a “lengthy” investigation into suspected drug trafficking. The Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Major Crimes Unit and the Adult Parole Authority were also part of the search, during which suspected crack cocaine, heroin, suspected fentanyl and schedule II prescribed narcotics packaged for sale were all seized.
“An undertaking of this significance would not be possible without the support of local agencies and the citizens of Athens County,” Sheriff Rodney Smith wrote in a release, thanking the various agencies and teams involved. “The dedication to your work is not only apparent and appreciated, but vital in making our communities safer. Drug dealers are not welcome within our communities and it is my mission to shut them down, one by one.”
The release from the Sheriff’s Office noted deputies also recovered “abuse instruments relative to the drugs,” drug trafficking paraphernalia and $924 in cash.
Those arrested were the following:
Matthew W. Willison, 45, of Chauncey, was arrested on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and three counts of aggravated drug possession. An Athens County Grand Jury will be presented with the possibility of leveling additional charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of criminal tools and possession of schedule II narcotics.
Heidi L. Thomas, 28, of Chauncey, was arrested on four active warrants out of Athens County for two counts of possession of heroin, illegal conveyance and aggravated possession of drugs. She was additionally charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and three counts of aggravated drug possession. An Athens County Grand Jury will be presented with the possibility of leveling additional charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of criminal tools and possession of schedule II narcotics.
Holley R. Thomas, 30, of Chauncey, was arrested on three active warrants out of Athens County for theft, receiving stolen property and operating a vehicle under the influence. An Athens County Grand Jury will consider an additional charge of aggravated drug possession.
George R. Vandyke, 23, of Chauncey, was arrested on six active warrants out of Athens County for robbery, aggravated drug possession, receiving stolen property, identity theft, petty theft and driving under suspension. Additional charges will be sent to the grand jury for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Gary L. Kittle, 49, of Chauncey, was arrested on an active Athens County warrant for criminal damaging. Additional charges will be sent to the grand jury for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.
David L. Willison Sr., 44, of Chauncey, was arrested and held on an Adult Parole Authority probation violation. Additional charges will be sent to the grand jury for aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, permitting drug abuse and possession of criminal tools.
Joshua K. Schall, 34, of Guysville, was arrested and held on Adult Parole Authority probation violations. Additional charges will be sent to the grand jury for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.
