NELSONVILLE — Council President Tony Dunfee apologized for what he called “outlandish behavior” during Monday’s city council meeting.
Dunfee, along with council members Gregg Clement, Nick Smith and Neil Sommers resigned in late March. Dunfee, Clement and Sommers rescinded those resignations April 3.
The board held its regular meeting at council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive.
President Tony Dunfee, who, along with Gregg Clement and Neil Sommers, resigned and rescinded his resignation, apologized for his behavior while speaking during Monday’s meeting.
“I didn’t quit because of (interim City Manager Bernie) Roell,” he said. “There were other personal factors involved. I’m happy to be back. I’m happy that the city seems to be moving forward without a skip.”
In other media reports, Dunfee and other former council members pointed the blame for turmoil in Nelsonville’s city hall on council member Dan Sherman, who did not attend Monday’s meeeting.
Roell, who sat in his first council meeting as interim city manager, said he looks forward to working with the council and “getting lots of things accomplished in the years to come.”
In his first two weeks in office, Roell talked with Survivors Advocacy Outreach Program Executive Director Jennifer Seifert and others in the governor’s office to ensure that the state did not pull a $1.4 million grant for Washington Street improvements.
“We are going to work together — the governor’s office, Jennifer Siefert and myself — to make sure that Nelsonville gets funding from that grant,” he said.
Roell also met DLZ Engineering staff to get a progress update on the city’s various projects.
“The wastewater treatment project is 80% complete,” he said. “The anticipated completion date is June 23, but that timing has been impacted by the availability of some meter control parts that have been basically on hold for a while.”
The pool project is also underway. In 2022, the pool underwent extensive repairs for cracks and other issues that caused over 2 million gallons of water to be lost.
“Some of the foam that was put in there wasn’t really adhering or didn’t expand as it was supposed to,” Roell said of the previous repairs.
During the past several meetings, council member Neil Sommers mentioned the city needed mission and vision statements. Roell, who has a background in business, wrote one of each.
Roell’s proposed mission statement: “The City of Nelsonville, its council members and the administration of the city of Nelsonville are committed to excellence and bold in the provision of quality municipal services designed to protect the lives and the property of the visitors and citizens, to encourage business to invest, families to live, to promote the natural beauty and tourism activities of the area, to provide and to provide for responsible and orderly growth.”
Roell’s proposed vision statement: “The city will highlight and build on our historic assets, invest in our community infrastructure, seek out entrepreneurial businesses, organizations and institutions, leverage technology and grant resources to expand our economic base, provide services for citizens and visitors, keep the environment and safety of our community employees always in the forefront.”
Roell suggests that council hold a retreat to review the proposed mission and vision statements, review the city charter and create a strategic plan.
“I think the most recent version of the charter I could find was dated 2015,” Roell said. “But I don’t know if there were really any changes made to it.”
Roell also looked into splitting the code enforcement officer’s duties into two positions. At-Large Council Member Nancy Sonick brought up the issue at previous meetings.
The person holding that position resigned the day Roell started, he said. Sonick volunteered to fill the administrative role.
Roell said he would like to split the job into two part-time positions.
“There’s some associated savings with that versus a full-time employee,” he said of two part-time positions. “Speaking with another code enforcement person that could be a job that could easily be done in 30 hours. Down the road, if we feel like we need to add more hours — make it a full-time position — that would be something that council would have to consider.”
In other matters, the council passed the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the city auditor to charge a $30 fee for bad checks or to those who pay with a credit card with insufficient funds.
“Any individual and or customer who causes three balance payments to be subject to a 24-month period during which that customer may only pay in cash,” the ordinance reads. City Auditor Taylor Sappington said they could also pay with a money order.
The second reading will be during council’s next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. April 24 at council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville.
