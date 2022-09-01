Members of the Athens County Catholics for Peace and Justice Committee asked Athens County Board of Commissioners to reconsider allowing the paving of Dutch Creek Road.
After going through about seven years of legal wrangling, Commissioner Charlie Adkins and some residents who live along the road said they wanted to put the matter behind them.
The commissioners met Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex, second floor. Several Dutch Creek residents attended the meeting via Zoom and in person.
Repair work on Dutch Creek Road has been the subject of a lawsuit and civil complaint. Cynthia and Robert Madej, who live on the road, have asked the county engineer’s office not to use chip-and-seal due to Cynthia’s sensitivity to multiple chemicals.
In August, their lawyers filed a civil complaint and temporary restraining order against county Engineer Jeff Maiden and County Commissioners Lenny Eliason, Charlie Adkins and Chris Chmiel in Athens County Common Pleas Court. The Madejs filed for voluntary dismissal in mid-August.
Father Don Horack, a committee member, asked the board whether they would have allowed the chip and seal to occur if Cynthia Madej was a veteran.
He said that the former county engineer, Archie Stanley, promised former Dutch Creek Road resident, Phyllis Jean Hickson, to not pave the road. Hickson was a Vietnam War veteran who suffered from the effects of exposure to Agent Orange.
Cynthia Madej has been determined to be disabled by government entities, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Justice, the committee members noted.
“Where were these acts ever taken into account?” one committee member asked.
The county must care for the needs of everyone living on Dutch Creek Road, Commissioner Charlie Adkins said.
“We’ve got to move on. I sat in the courtroom the other day when the attorney was there on behalf of these people (Madejs) and admitted her issue has gotten worse, and they haven’t done anything to the road,” he said. “There were no documents from any doctor who has seen this person other than this one who says (her chemical sensitivity) is not there.”
Throughout the court process, judges took into consideration existing laws and acts, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The courts took that into consideration,” Adkins said. “If we were in violation or the engineer of the Americans with Disabilities Act, it would have been documented during all this process.”
Adkins, along with several Dutch Creek Road residents, said that they tried to help the Madejs when the chip-and-seal project first came up, but they were turned down.
Richard Thrieret lives on Dutch Creek Road and owns a tree farm. He noted that he has been denied services by the county and state.
“I’m kind of stuck in a medically zoned area of the county because I happen to be 5,280 feet from the lady’s (Madejs’) driveway,” he said. “I had been denied county services. I’ve been denied services by the Division of Forestry. I have a tree farm and they can’t spray sex pheromones for gypsy moths because of this (situation). I know it wasn’t the formal zoning of the county, but it’s a de facto zoning by threat of lawsuit or threat of court action.”
The decisions to maintain the road may benefit the Madejs, Thrieret said.
“Perhaps by maintaining the road like it should be, she and her husband could finally realize they need to get proper medical care,” he said. “We need to get care that actually helps her, not just postpones the problems.”
Mary Mitchell, of Dutch Creek Road, said she empathizes with people who are ill, but feels like residents should have been informed of Cynthia Madej’s condition before the Madejs moved.
“I have a problem with all of us being held hostage because someone moves on the road, supposedly talked to the prior county engineer and our road has not been taken care of,” Mitchell said. “If they would have reached out to us at the very beginning, I don’t know if it would have changed things. I feel like they went behind our back.”
Horack mentioned that alternatives to petrochemical methods of paving were not even discussed. Adkins rebutted his comments and said he has seen numerous documents regarding the issue.
Maiden and attorney Molly Gwin, with Isaac Wiles and Burkholder LLC, attempted to clarify information discussed during the meeting.
In regards to finding alternatives to petrochemicals, Maiden said his office did several test holes of alternatives and has a 30-page report.
“We won’t end up with a road that’s dust free,” he said of the alternatives. ”We’ll end up with a road that is basically a dirt, gravel mix with a soil cement that glues it all together, the top four inches. And we’re going to spend twice as much money. That’s a road that we’re going to have to treat with chemicals for dust twice a year, for forever, at about $20,000 a clip.
“I’ve looked at those options, and it’s just not fair to say that that potentially would work, but it’s not something that we can afford,” Maiden said. “We’ve got 50 miles of gravel road. Spending $1 million a year on dust control does not make sense.”
Gwin countered Horack’s claim that the medical expert who examined Cynthia Madej for the court case was an advocated for the petrochemical industry.
“This case was dismissed based upon the unreliability of the medical opinions offered by the Madejs in this matter,” said Gwin, who represented the county in both Madej court cases. “They were excluded under a standard, a legal standard. … I think it’s important that the record of the case be adequately and accurately reflected here. That’s what occurred in this matter. It was the Madejs’ medical testimony was found to be insignificant and inefficient to meet the standards for admissibility. … And that is why the case was dismissed.”
Commissioners and the county engineer are both elected officials. Eliason noted that they cannot tell Maiden how to do his job.
“Ohio is one of the five states where the engineer’s elected,” he said. “In the other states, they worked for the board. So in Ohio elected officials are independent officials, and you don’t have any ability to tell them how to do their job.”
Maiden said the county is dealing with another potential lawsuit regarding the roads. An Athens County resident, who also claims to have multiple chemical sensitivity, has threatened to sue the county to have an asphalt road destroyed, he said. As of Wednesday morning, nothing was filed in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
“The request is to change the chip and seal road to a concrete road or an engineered gravel road,” he said. “She’s demanding the same treatment — two miles of asphalt road, three-inches thick — to be destroyed and turned to gravel or concrete. And so, I mean, where does it end? ... Why the two miles. The two miles was established by Mr. Madej.
“In the court testimony, Dr. (Allan) Lieberman said his original letter asked for one city block just to be notified that just that the Madejs be notified if (Archie Stanley, previous engineer) paving within a month, a city block. Then it became, if you’re working within a mile, give him three days notice. Then it got ramped up to, well, don’t do anything within a mile in each direction.
“The letters got progressively restrictive in September 2015,” Maiden said. “So all those limits are arbitrary and it’s controlling the section of road that impacts 50 people. It just doesn’t seem reasonable.”
Maiden said he has a lot of empathy for Ms. Madej.
“Even after the characteristic assault and everything on me by their attorneys, I have tremendous empathy for them,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot of sleep over this. ... I care about these people, but I have to look at the impact on all the people on that road and what the best solution is for the long-term.”
Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners approved an engineer notice of public improvement for the Dutch Creek Road chip-and-seal project. The county engineer’s office has done some preliminary work on the road. Eliason said the notice will let people know Shelly Company is about to start work on the road.
