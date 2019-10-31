Hold on to your walking shoes.
Those waiting in anticipation for the e-scooter rollout in Athens will have to wait a little longer.
It had been expected the scooters would arrive in town this week through a partnership involving Ohio University and Spin.
OU released a statement Thursday saying the release date has been pushed back to at least February 2020 due to an inventory shortage.
The university stated it was not aware of the shortage until this week, and that the new launch date is expected to be in February 2020.
Although the fleet of 100 scooters will not be here this year, Spin will keep its plans to host demonstrations and safety events throughout town.
OU said the company is "committed to having a presence within the city and campus community over the next six weeks."
These e-scooters will be “dockless,” meaning riders can drop them off at any point in town. The cost will be $1 per ride, plus 29 cents per mile. Riders must be at least 18 years or older to use them.
The scooters will be operable on most streets, but “geo-fences” will shut the scooters down in certain high-traffic areas such as College Green and on Court Street. Temporary “slow” and “no-ride” zones may be set up later, and will be communicated via the Spin app.
The city of Athens has been engaged with the incoming micro-mobility company as well. The city council passed ordinances earlier this year that regulate these kinds of companies, something City Planner Paul Logue said was done to make the incoming company integrate smoothly with the community.
According to Spin’s website, the company operates in more than 50 cities and at a 17 college campuses around the United States.
