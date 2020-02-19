Micromobility enthusiasts grab your helmets: the long-awaited e-scooters announced in October were at last deployed on Ohio University’s campus Tuesday morning.
Around 100 Spin e-scooters hit the streets of Athens at about 6 a.m., Feb. 18, following a delay in launching. The delay was due to an inventory shortage, OU announced shortly before the anticipated fall release date.
Ohio University signed the e-scooter contract with Spin, a micromobility company specializing in electric-powered scooters, and they will soon be deployed around town and the OU campus.
Spin, a company owned by Ford Motor Company, held its OU launch event from 9-11 a.m. in Baker Student Center due to the rain.
University spokesperson Carly Leatherwood noted that the company does not allow scooters to go out in bad weather, such as rain or snow, as that is considered unsafe riding conditions.
“We partnered with our city partners and other campus stakeholders to allow this new option to our campus community,” she said. “It’s nice to have a new green mobility option on our campus.”
These e-scooters are “dockless,” meaning riders can drop them off at any point in town. The cost is $1 per ride, plus 29 cents per mile. Riders must be at least 18 years or older to use them, and the cost is paid via a mobile phone app.
Much of the uptown and campus area is considered a “no ride” zone, meaning there are to be no scooters in these areas, and a geofence is implemented to enforce the rules. These areas are along Court Street between Union and Carpenter Streets, and on the College Green. Cross streets of Court have scooter access, and temporary no ride or “slow ride” zones will appear on the Spin-Electric Scooters app.
On OU’s campus, specific areas have been designated for e-scooter parking.
“Devices should be returned to these designated parking locations following use to assist with deployment and service re-balancing efforts,” a university-issued press release read. “Authorized campus parking locations will be marked with e-scooter parking emblems ... Users are also encouraged to ensure that devices are not parked within a manner which impedes pedestrian pathways, building ingress or egress, blocks vehicle parking spaces, stairwells or ADA access or ramps. E-scooter parking should not disrupt campus landscaping.”
The city of Athens is not designating specific parking locations, but will allow neat, orderly parking along sidewalks that does not block building access or ADA access.
Athens City Council did pass an ordinance in May 2019 to regulate e-scooter use in town. This places limits on the number of scooters allowed from one company and overall, though the 100 from Spin will not reach that limit.
The ordinance also sets fees for a company to operate in Athens, though City Planner Paul Logue noted in October that there has not been an official agreement between Spin and the city at that point.
“Communities all over the U.S. have seen these companies come in, and many were caught flat-footed,” Logue said. “We put an ordinance together so we could manage the deployment. We look at this as a way to get people efficiently around, and maybe as an alternative to driving cars and help people with mobility issues.”
He said that the ordinance regulates how riders can park their scooters — there are no dedicated spaces in Athens for scooters because they are “dockless,” but still must be left in an “orderly fashion” that does not pose a nuisance or danger for pedestrians and vehicles in the city right of way.
According to Spin’s website, the company operates in more than 50 cities and at a 17 college campuses around the United States. The scooters will be operable from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Spin recommends scooter riders wear helmets for all rides.
