Around 100 e-scooters will hit the streets of Athens beginning this Friday.
Ohio University has signed a contract with Spin, a micromobility company specializing in electric-powered scooters, and they will be deployed around town and the OU campus beginning Nov. 1.
These e-scooters will be “dockless,” meaning riders can drop them off at any point in town. The cost will be $1 per ride, plus 29 cents per mile. Riders must be at least 18 years or older to use them.
They will be inoperable during inclement weather; the plan is for them to be unavailable between Dec. 15 and Feb. 15 during the winter months.
“These electric scooters are designed to provide an effortless experience for their riders,” said Tia Hysell, OU’s director of transportation and parking services, in a news release announcing the roll-out. “We have worked closely with campus stakeholders and our city partners for the past year to offer this new, green transportation alternative for students, faculty, staff and community members.”
The scooters will be operable on most streets, but “geo-fences” will shut the scooters down in certain high-traffic areas such as College Green and on Court Street. Temporary “slow” and “no-ride” zones may be set up later, and will be communicated via the Spin app.
City welcomes e-scooters to town
Athens City Planner Paul Logue said the city is welcoming to these Spin scooters, so long as riders use them responsibly.
Athens City Council did pass an ordinance in May to regulate e-scooter use in town. This places limits on the number of scooters allowed from one company and overall, though the 100 from Spin will not reach that limit.
The ordinance also sets fees for a company to operate in Athens, though Logue noted there has not been an official agreement between Spin and the city to this point.
“Communities all over the U.S. have seen these companies come in, and many were caught flat-footed,” Logue said. “We put an ordinance together so we could manage the deployment. We look at this as a way to get people efficiently around, and maybe as an alternative to driving cars and help people with mobility issues.”
He said that the ordinance regulates how riders can park their scooters — there are no dedicated spaces in Athens for scooters because they are “dockless,” but still must be left in an “orderly fashion” that does not pose a nuisance or danger for pedestrians and vehicles in the city right of way.
Logue suggested bike racks as being good areas for leaving the scooters.
“We’re open-minded to seeing this type of micromobility in town,” he said.
OU has announced it will designate specific locations on campus for scooter parking. A release from the university said bike racks are also acceptable, but encourage use of the designated parking areas instead.
A few safety events have been scheduled around the city and university to demonstrate how to use the devices and address questions prior to the rollout on Nov. 1.
This includes two on Thursday, Oct. 31: at the Baker University Center from 3-5 p.m., and at the Athens Community Center from 7-8 p.m.
According to Spin’s website, the company operates in more than 50 cities and at a 17 college campuses around the United States. This includes the University of Kentucky, the University of Michigan and Purdue University, among others.
