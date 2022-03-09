One of the nation’s longest-running high school journalism workshops will be back on Ohio University’s campus from July 6-9, 2022, marking the first time in three years the event will be held in person.
The workshop, now in its 77th year, will welcome high school students from throughout the region to learn from some of the industry’s greats, including faculty at the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.
The three-day event will allow students to select from one of eight topics for their in-depth training: podcasting, graphic design, broadcasting, sports writing, news writing, magazine journalism, strategic communication and photojournalism.
Some of the nation’s finest professionals will return to campus for the workshop, including Pulitzer Prize winner Howard Hoffman of Blackrock, Inc. and former NBC associate producer Ugonna Okpalaoka.
“We are eager to bring our workshop back to our beautiful Athens campus,” Tim Sharp, co-director of the event, said. “And we know that our area’s high schoolers are equally eager to attend. Within minutes of opening registration, we saw our first student sign up.”
The workshop costs $300 and covers room and board and all instruction for the three days. An endowment from the Scripps Howard Foundation will continue to support diversity scholarships which are offered on the registration form.
Again this year, the workshop will also offer one-hour of college credit to attendees who select that option.
For additional information contact Tim Sharp at sharpt@ohio.edu.
