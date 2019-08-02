NEW LEXINGTON — Caden Gibson has been hard at work on his Eagle Scout project since he started fundraising in August of 2018. Now, his project is coming to a close with the creation of a large gazebo just outside of the New Lexington Elementary School.
“I am extremely proud,” Jonna Gibson, Caden’s mother, told The Perry County Tribune. “He’s always just kind of been a go-getter.”
Gibson was not sure at first what his project was going to be. His father, Ben Gibson, helped guide him and gave him the idea of raising funds to build a gazebo for students at New Lexington Elementary. The gazebo was completed last week; however, there will be more work done in the future. Flowers and other decorative plants will be placed along the outside border of the gazebo giving a prettier look to the already impressive structure.
The gazebo is aimed to give students another way to learn. The structure itself is 16-by-20 feet and has benches along its borders on the inside, and will have a picnic bench in the middle.
The purpose of the gazebo is to be an outdoor learning center, originally aimed at students with autism, giving the ability for teachers to bring the classroom outside. Not only will it be a learning center but also a place where students can use for after school programs.
Gibson also spoke with the autism unit at the New Lexington Elementary School. The staff and students will assist the project in planting the flowers around the gazebo.
The 14-year-old youth is a part of the Boy Scout Troop 257 out of Somerset. His good use of philanthropy helped him raise over $7,000 to help fund the construction of the gazebo for his Eagle Scout project.
Gibson raised funds by having a yard sale, a bake sale, a first aid kit sale and a carwash. He also received donations from individuals and local businesses located in Junction City, Zanesville and New Lexington.
Gibson’s funding goal was originally $7,000. However, he exceeded his goal and has raised a total of $7,300.
“Our community and surrounding communities have just been a great support,” Jonna said.
Gibson did not build the gazebo by himself. Larry Reed from Reed Construction assisted the aspiring Eagle Scout in building the gazebo. Reed is a former Eagle Scout and is acquainted with Gibson’s father, who reached out to Reed a year ago and asked if he could help. Reed was more than happy to do so.
“It is just nice to help out the community,” Reed stated. “It was a good idea. One of the more intense projects I have seen for an Eagle Scout but it was a good idea.”
* * *
Aleksei Pavloff is a staff journalist for The Perry County Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.