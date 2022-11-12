NELSONVILLE — At Tri-County Career Center and High School there is a daycare dedicated to caring for local children and teaching juniors and seniors from eight different schools how to care for kids.
Adorned with letter-block wallpaper and bright, colorful rugs decorated with jungle animals, the walls of the daycare provide a safe space for young children to learn and play. When the weather permits, children are taken outside to play on a fenced-in playground where they can run, use their imaginations, and ride tricycles into (imagined) sunsets.
The daycare operates alongside Tri-County’s Early Childhood Education program. The program provides local elementary and preschool-age children with a safe and nurturing environment to play and grow. The children receive individualized attention and care and are encouraged to explore their interests and creative tendencies. They are also given ample opportunities to exercise their bodies and minds.
The Early Childhood Education students and instructor pride themselves on the class’ ability to form long-lasting and meaningful bonds between students. Juniors and seniors from Alexander, Athens, Federal Hocking, Logan, Miller, Nelsonville-York, New Lexington and Trimble high schools are eligible to apply for Tri-County and experience a nearly familial bond. With their involvement, students will have the opportunity to expand on their nurturing aspirations and learn new skill sets that will benefit them greatly in the future.
Tom McGreevy, a principal at Tri-County, believes that the program is a great opportunity for students who want to learn to work with small kids.
“Whether that’s preschool, daycare, or a babysitting business. There are plenty of opportunities here for students to learn,” McGreevy said. “Plus, the daycare has a pretty cool playground, so that’s a plus.”
The program is inclusive and ever-changing. Through a strong desire for new opportunities and a continuously evolving curriculum, students and children of all backgrounds and experiences are encouraged to join and are welcomed with eager smiles. The preschool run out of the classroom is available to kids 18 months to five years of age.
Taylor Filkins, a senior in the program, enrolled because she is passionate about teaching children and helping with their growth and development. She has come a long way since her junior year.
“In the classroom, it can be a bit chaotic at times,” said Filkins. “There is definitely a lot to learn and a lot of your time will go into preparing for your lesson plans.”
On Tri-County’s website, Early Childhood Education is listed as a program that “prepares students for employment or continued advanced coursework in childcare and other early education areas” and “provides students the opportunities to evaluate their interest in teaching and other human service careers requiring a high level of personal interaction.”
Students will gain communication skills, child development, nutrition, cooperative efforts with social service agencies and other things such as proper childcare laws and procedures.
Along with their skills, students will earn certifications in addressing and handling child abuse and neglect, first aid, CPR and communicable diseases. After graduation, there are many further education opportunities such as college-level degrees in early childhood education and a teaching certification or license.
“Definitely safety is the No.1 when working with children. And that encompasses many many things. And to always think about the child first,” said Sharon Frame, the program’s instructor. “(Students have to) think about their development, where they are, and always be patient, tolerant, loving and caring.”
In the United States, a childcare worker is estimated to make an average of $17,000 to $57,000 a year. This salary depends on the type of care that is being given. With experience, students who graduate from the Early Childhood
Education program are also eligible to become teachers, student aides, and even pediatric nurses. With further education, these paths to a career become easier with the certifications given at graduation.
Senior Sarah Kammerling chose Early Childhood Education because she enjoys hanging out with children and learning more about them. She also enjoys solving problems.
“I want to be a happy memory for them,” Kammerling said. “I love planning lessons for the kids and seeing what has changed since I joined the class. The kids bring me a lot of joy and motivation.”
To enroll a child in the daycare, Kids Academy can be reached at 740-753-5387. For prospective students, all information and registration can be found on Tri-County’s website at www.tricountyhightech.com.
August Steinmetz is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
