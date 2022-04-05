Early voting started Tuesday in the State of Ohio for the May 3 primary election.
“It’s a very easy process,” said Debbie Quivey, Director of the Athens County Board of Elections. “It’s just like at the polls you run through the ballot through right there.”
Any registered voter in Athens County can go to the Board of Elections, located at 15 S. Court Street Suite 130, to early vote Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 22.
Starting April 25 through April 29, the hours to early vote will 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. On April 30, the hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On May 1, the hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 the early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With record turnout in 2020, Quivey said should couldn’t really speculate on turnout for this primary.
“I really can’t say,” Quivey said. “Every election is unique.”
Ohio is set to have two primaries in 2002, due to the General Assembly and the bipartisan commission created to draw fair maps having their maps being rejected by the courts. The date for the second primary is set for August, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
What will be on this May ballot is your state races, some local races, and your representative to Congress,” Quivey said. “What will not (be on the ballot) is your state representative and state senator and your state executive committee positions.”
Having two primaries in one election cycle is bound to cause some confusion among voters.
“I can’t believe there not being some confusion with the public,” Quivey said. “Not in our office though, we are ready for it.”
“Early voting is basically absentee voting in person,” Quivey said. “You can do it (absentee vote) by mail or do it person.”
To absentee vote by mail you must request an absentee ballot application. You can do that on the Board of Elections website or call the Board of Elections office.
Quivey said there has been no significant increase in voter registration, but that could be because some people do not vote in the primaries, she believes there may be more fall, but there may not be.
Quivey encourages everyone to come and vote and if anyone has anyone questions to call the Board of Elections office at (740)-592-3201.
