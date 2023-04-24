Several groups in Athens County celebrated Earth Day this past weekend. A handful of activities will continue the celebration through the end of the month.
Since 1970, Earth Day has been celebrated on April 22 to mark the anniversary of the origin of the modern environmental movement. The celebration promotes a sense of environmental consciousness in community members, and give a larger voice to environmental concerns.
The Ohio Earth Day Parade was held Saturday. Besides members of the Ohio University and Athens community, Passion Works Honey for the Heart and Athens ReThink Plastics marched from the South Green, through the OU campus and ended at the Baker Center. Rufus, the Bobcats’ mascot, joined in with chants promoting Earth Day and environmentally friendly practices.
Ohio University will continue its tradition of celebrating Earth Day throughout the entire month of April. The college has collaborated with campus and community organizers and local businesses to develop Earth Month, and “Earth Day, Every Day” content.
A series of Earth Day-inspired events will take place April 27 in Walter Hall Rotunda, Bicentennial Park and the Peden Stadium parking lot. For social media updates on these events and their locations follow the following accounts: @OHIOsustainable, #OHIOearthday.
The schedule for the April 27 events is as follows:
- Noon — Welcoming ceremonies begin
- 12:30 p.m. — Proclamation reading by Athens Mayor Steve Patterson
- 1 p.m. — Keynote speaker, Aimee Delach, chair, City of Athens Environmental & Sustainability Commission
- 1:30 p.m. — The Sustainability Award winners will be announced in the Walter Rotunda
- 2 p.m. — Electric Vehicle Showcase in the Peden Stadium Parking Lot, OU Athletics Players for the Planet Recognition, Earth Day Poetry, ReBike Sale of Abandoned Bicycles on the Walter Rotunda Lawn
- 2:30 p.m. — Sustainability Hub Presentations
- 4 p.m. — Closing remarks will be made
Delach is a senior policy analyst for Defenders of Wildlife. The U.S.-based national conservation organization is dedicated to the protection of imperiled North American species and their natural habitats.
The topic of Delach’s address is Athens’ Sustainability Action Plan, including a recently added chapter on biodiversity conservation that she authored.
Delach specified that, “I’m planning to highlight examples of where current and former OU students have helped advance our understanding of local biodiversity and address threats.”
A few examples she plans to use include working to improve management in the Hocking River corridor, and working with local land conservancy to identify key places to protect.
Overall, Delach hopes, “to give people examples of some of the ways they can get involved with conservation right here in Athens.”
