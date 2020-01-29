Athens City School students attending East-West Elementary may have been exposed to a dangerous cleanser that was not diluted properly before application in the school.
The cleanser, Q.T.3, is designed to be sprayed inside buildings to prevent the spread of the flu, as many students have displayed symptoms since returning from winter break. The product is diluted during the application process, but according to an email from the district sent to East-West Elementary families, the custodial team failed to properly dilute the chemical. Because of this, the chemicals may not have evaporated and could still be present on some surfaces inside the school, however the product’s manufacturer says there is no danger today.
“I am writing to provide to you a photo of the label and a copy of the MSDS form for the product,” Gibbs said in his email. “If you or your child were at East-West today and if you or your child has any symptoms that may be related to extended exposure to concentrated disinfectant (i.e. red/irritated skin, headache, nausea) please read the toxicological information on the second photo below.”
He encouraged all families, regardless of whether those kinds of symptoms are present, to wash all clothing, backpacks and other items brought to school; take a shower and rinse red/irritated area for at least 15-20 minutes; thoroughly wash all water bottles or other food containers that was used at school; and to seek medical treatment if needed.
In addition, he asked that if a family member or student was negatively impacted by this event, that they reach out to him at tgibbs@athenscsd.org. Those who reach out should provide a description of the injury or illness, as well as any treatment sought.
Jack Pepper, part of the environmental health division of the Athens City-County Health Department, said that after contacting Hillyard, the company which produces the cleanser, it was determined that the cleanser has likely been completely dissipated.
“Hillyard has assured us that it is safe for the kids to be at school, and provided some guidance if kids were to present with symptomatology or a reaction,” Pepper said. “My staff, the environmental health division, is headed to the school right now to do our own investigation. It will be limited due to our resources, but we will be doing some rudimentary testing.”
Pepper explained that the Department does not have a toxicologist on staff, so the Ohio EPA will be providing in-depth testing of the school. The Ohio Bureau of Workers Comp was also contacted by the health department, and said it would be willing to give an assessment if the employees of the school so wished.
When asked if washing of items taken to school, such as backpacks, clothes and water bottles is still necessary, Pepper affirmed that it would be a good precaution.
“That particular product is a concentrate, so you need to dilute it. That’s where the error was made,” he explained. “So by washing clothes, you’re doing the diluting part. Families should know that we are operating as robustly as we can on the back end of this. We’re taking this seriously.”
The whole issue stemmed from the current flu season, and so students and families should take precautions to ensure it does not spread. The Center for Disease Control recommends that everyone receive the flu vaccine; take every day precautions to stop the spread of germs, such as washing hands, staying home if presenting flu symptoms such as a fever, coughing, runny nose and body aches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.