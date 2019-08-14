Note: This story appears in the Wednesday, Aug. 14 newspaper on Page A1.
Wanting to concentrate on expanding Kiser’s Barbeque in Athens, the restaurant business Sean Kiser operates at Eclipse Company Store in The Plains is being sold, he said.
Kiser has operated Kiser’s Barbeque in the Market on State for just over 10 years, and has run the restaurant at Eclipse Company Store for seven years. The business in The Plains is being sold to the Sowash family, which owns the company store building at Eclipse, according to Jonathan Sowash.
Kiser said he wants to move the Athens restaurant in Market on State out of the mall and into a stand-alone building. He said it would make the business more visible, allow more seating and allow the menu to be expanded.
“It’s always been our thought to get to that place (stage),” Kiser said.
Currently, two different locations — which Kiser declined to reveal — are being looked at and discussions are taking place, he said. If either place becomes the new location, a move is probably eight to 10 months away, according to Kiser.
What big changes are coming to the restaurant at Eclipse Company Store? None, according to Sowash.
“Everything stays the same —employees, management, menu and business,” Sowash said.
“It’s a successful business,” Sowash said. “We’ve been happy what he (Kiser) has done.”
