63 S. Court St., Athens

Athens County Economic Development Council has secured funding for remediation and demolition work at the former Follett’s University Bookstore building at 63 S. Court St. According to Molly Fitzgerald, council director, the developer plans to make the first floor commercial space, with the other two floors will be a hotel.

 Messenger Photo by John Halley

During the past year, Athens County Economic Development Council and Athens County Port Authority helped secure $8.39 million in funding for the county.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.