State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, announced Saturday he was appointed chair of the Ohio House Economic and Workforce Development Committee by House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima.
The standing committee is tasked with addressing issues with rebuilding Ohio’s economy during the pandemic.
“I’m honored to be asked to chair the House Economic and Workforce Development Committee,” Edwards said in a statement. “The work we do in the weeks and months ahead will be critical in our efforts to get Ohioans back to work, bring new jobs to Ohio and revitalize struggling neighborhoods and communities.”
Rep. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, will serve as vice chair of the Committee, Cross said in a separate statement.
This appointment comes after Cupp stripped Edwards, who was formerly majority whip, and other members of former House Speaker Larry Householder’s leadership team following the arrest of Householder in the massive House Bill 6 scandal in the Summer of 2020.
Edwards, will earn a $13,500 supplement to his $67,500 base salary for directing the committee, according to 2018 legislation that altered pay for state officials.
Edwards will also accept appointments to the House Finance Committee’s Human Services Subcommittee as well as the Families, Aging and Human Services Committee.
“Human services has always been a passion of mine,” Edwards said. “We have a number of vital state programs that seniors and vulnerable Ohioans of all ages count on every day. It’s important that we get the funding and policy right so we can serve those in need.”
Edwards did not respond to requests for additional comment.
