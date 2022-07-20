State Representative Jay Edwards is calling for the creation of a state task force to investigate gasoline prices.
Skyrocketing inflation is compounding the challenges of local gasoline costs, said Edwards (R, Nelsonville) in a recent press release.
“(President Joe) Biden administration’s mismanagement of our economy has left us with 9.1% inflation, which means higher costs for Southeastern Ohio families. Unfortunately, that’s beyond the state’s control,” Edwards said. “What’s also happening, though, is communities like Athens are seeing wide differences in fuel costs, and higher fuel costs overall, compared with other parts of Ohio. People want answers. They want solutions. That’s our goal.”
According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices in Ohio on average are $1.226 per gallon higher than a year ago. Athens County’s average retail price of $4.943 is the highest in the state today.
Fuel prices in the area can vary by more than 30 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
Edwards said the issue is important for families and businesses alike, and can impact future job growth.
“The state has invested time and resources on a number of important economic issues, such as infrastructure and workforce development, which are without question critical to our state’s future,” he said. “I think this topic is one that is ripe for discussion.”
While many factors that impact the volatility of transportation energy prices are beyond the state’s control, Edwards said he hopes the task force can identify areas of improvement for Ohio to help reduce price spikes and ensure costs are more predictable.
“Are there gaps or bottlenecks in pipelines? What is our refining and storage capacity? Are there regulatory hurdles? In some areas of the state, like Athens County, we have large differences in prices,” he said. “These are important issues we have to look at.”
