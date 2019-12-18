State Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) announced that the State Controlling Board has released $3.3 million to Ohio University for the Entrepreneurial Services Program.
This program’s public facing entity is TechGROWTH Ohio, which received a $5.05 million grant from the state for venture development services. With that additional funding, TechGROWTH became a $63 million public-private partnership.
“This is welcome news for the region,” said Edwards in a press release. “Ohio University is a real asset for Southeast Ohio, and I’m confident this program will help entrepreneurs throughout the area.”
The Ohio Development Services Agency said in the same release that the program “represents a comprehensive, coordinated network of resources around the State of Ohio, where entrepreneurs with a start-up technology company can get help speeding up their growth and getting their ideas to market.”
OU-TechGROWTH will provide $3.3 million in matching funds.
The program will operate as the lead organization for the program in Southeast Ohio, “providing high-value business services and networking opportunities in support of technology-based start-ups and entrepreneurs in the region,” according to the Ohio Development Services Agency.
With this additional funding, the program can operate for up to 24 months with continuity of activities that were provided by the organization during calendar years 2018-2019.
