Athens-area Ohio rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, introduced legislation on Tuesday that would create a legislative oversight committee for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health orders.
The Ohio Legislative Service Commission, the body responsible for drafting legislation and analysis, suggested the legislation may not be constitutional.
The legislation, House Bill 90, would amend the Ohio Revised Code to establish “legislative oversight of the Governor's executive orders, certain public health orders, and emergency rules, including by establishing the Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee.”
The bill would also terminate health orders after a 30 day period, after which, the committee could renew the order, according to the bill text. Certain emergency orders could also be rescinded after only 11 days.
Edwards told The Athens Messenger he was introducing this legislation because he believes the governor's health orders can have significant impacts on jobs, schooling, and community events like county fairs.
"I think it's important that Ohioans' voices be heard in this process and their rights be respected," Edwards said over text.
The bill appears to have a similar intent to another piece of legislation going through the senate to establish an identically named committee, Senate Bill 22, meaning that it could be a companion bill to that legislation.
A companion bill is similar or identical legislation which is introduced in both the Senate and House. House and Senate lawmakers who share similar views on legislation may introduce a companion bill in their respective chambers to promote simultaneous consideration of the measure.
Edwards sponsored the bill alongside Rep. Scott Wiggam, R-Lima. This is Edwards' first time as a primary sponsor of a bill as Ohio representative.
Dan Tierney, spokesperson for DeWine, did not comment specifically on HB 90, but said the governor’s office is “generally opposed” to such legislation.
“The governor is generally opposed to legislation that would restrict the ability of the Ohio Department of Health to protect Ohioans and save lives in the middle of the pandemic,” Tierney said.
Edwards emphasized that he did not believe this was a battle between the legislature and the governor's office, but rather, creates a "natural and healthy tension" between the three branches of government.
"To be clear: under our bill, Governor DeWine will have the ability to respond to emergencies," Edwards said. "But we are also making clear that authority is not unlimited and that there will be appropriate oversight from the legislative branch."
If passed, the legislation would create a 10-member bicameral legislative committee of six members of the majority party and four members of the minority party, split between both houses, the bill text states. Members would be appointed by the speaker of the House and the president of the Senate.
With a majority vote, the committee could rescind emergency health orders. The committee would also be given authority to oversee and reinstate health orders.
"Beginning on the eleventh day of a state of emergency, rescind an executive order issued by the governor in response to the public health state of emergency, including an executive order to declare an emergency and any order to authorize an agency to adopt, amend, or rescind rules,” the bill text states.
The official bill analysis, written by the non-partisan Ohio Legislative Service Commission, suggests that the bill may be of dubious constitutionality.
The comment portion of bill analysis, compiled by LSC Attorneys Alyssa Bethel and Jason Hoskins, stated that the Ohio Constitution prevents joint House and Senate committees from creating new laws except by bill.
"The provisions allowing the General Assembly and Committee to rescind orders of the Governor or ODH by concurrent resolution might be vulnerable to a constitutional challenge on the grounds that the legislature cannot take such an action by resolution or by vote of a joint committee," the analysis said.
The legal opinion continued, saying that the bill would create, in a way, a legislative veto. While not ruled on in Ohio, multiple federal and district courts have ruled against legislative vetoes.
Edwards addressed this analysis with The Athens Messenger, saying it was not the final version and the bill would likely be amended throughout the legislative process.
"Any bill could potentially be found to be in violation of the Constitution," Edwards said over text. "I work in the legislative branch, not judicial."
SB22, which has been in Ohio Senate committee since late January, would also create an Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee and contains many of the same provisions as HB 90.
Research attorneys with the Legislative Service Commission reviewed SB 22 and believe it may also be unconstitutional, the Ohio Capital Journal reported.
Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director, said during SB 22 committee testimony Wednesday that the legislation was flawed and would strip the executive of any ability to manage the global pandemic.
“Let’s not take reactive measures that ensure future generations will be ill prepared to protect the health and safety of Ohioans,” he said during his testimony.
Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), the sponsor of SB 22, disagreed during the committee meeting.
“I disagree with your sentiment that this would somehow be completely hamstringing the administration’s efforts of the future administration’s efforts in dealing with any similar issue,” responded.
Vanderhoff said the time limitations included in that bill would severely damage the executive branch's ability to be "nimble."
"The executive branch would have no ability to reissue the same or a substantially similar order if conditions on the ground worsen,” Vanderhoff said in written testimony. “Rescinding a public health order after 11 days would not give the legislature and public health leaders sufficient time to ensure the emergency has passed.”
DeWine vetoed a similar bill to SB 22 and HB 90 in Dec. 2020. He said at the time “it is not in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of all Ohioans” to limit the ODH’s ability to issue health orders.
The legislature failed to reach the necessary three-fifths votes to override the veto in December.
