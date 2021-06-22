State Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville), asked by Athens media in the hallways of the Ohio House of Representatives on Tuesday to comment on his vote to not expel indicted former speaker Larry Householder from the chamber, declined to speak, saying he would put out a statement at an unspecified time.
His refusal to speak on the vote followed the representative ducking numerous text messages, phone calls and emails seeking comment on his decision to oppose removing the former speaker from office after many Republicans voted to oust him in the wake of his indictment related to what’s been described by the FBI as a $60 million bribery scheme to pass nuclear bailout legislation.
Edwards, who in the past was appointed by Householder to serve in his leadership team as majority whip, has long said the former speaker, his personal friend, “deserves an untainted day in court.” Householder was expelled from the chamber last Wednesday in a 75-21 vote, with 20 Republicans and one Democrat casting to keep him in office.
When pressed by reporters who drove from Athens outside the House Finance Committee room, Edwards again declined to directly explain his vote not to expel Householder, saying he would be issuing a statement whenever he “feel(s) like putting it out.”
“I don’t know (what the timeline is),” Edwards said, while laughing, of the statement he claims to be releasing in the future.
“You’ll just have to stay tuned and you’ll see when we put it out,” he said.
Edwards tried to avoid the confrontation.
The legislator, in an effort to exit the conversation, stepped into an elevator. When the media followed him in, he claimed to be waiting for somebody and stepped out.
Reporters followed him out and Edwards continued to say a statement was forthcoming, and implied members of the media were out of line.
“I don’t think this is the way journalism works,” he said, laughing.
Although Edwards did not provide a statement on Tuesday, in 2020, he said he would not vote to remove Householder because Householder deserves due process. He has previously stated that Householder “deserves his day in court.”
Although Householder is entitled to criminal due process in his ongoing case, his removal from the Ohio House is not subject to the same standards and rather, is an administrative process.
“My family and I have grown to consider Larry a friend,” Edwards said in a 2020 statement. “We were confident Householder would give Southeastern Ohio a stronger voice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.