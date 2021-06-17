Local Ohio Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, voted against removing former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder from his seat Wednesday, a break from how a majority of his Republican colleagues voted.
However, his vote was in vain as Householder was expelled by three to one margins.
Householder, who was indicted last year on charges tied to a $60 million bribery scandal, possibly the largest public fraud case in Ohio history, was expelled by a vote of 75-21. Edwards joined 19 other Republicans and one Democrat in attempting to defend Householder, his friend, from removal.
While Householder was speaker in the previous General Assembly, Edwards served on his leadership team as the House majority whip.
Edwards has previously denied any knowledge of Householder’s alleged scheme, which has seen multiple state-level political operatives arrested. Several have pleaded guilty to charges levied against them; lobbyist and alleged conspirator Neil Clark died by suicide in March.
Federal investigators alleged the men, including Householder and other alleged conspirators received $60 million in bribes from Akron-based First Energy to pass bailout legislation for two nuclear plants.
House Bill 6, as the bailout was numbered, was passed and is currently on the books as law.
Edwards has previously stated he considers Householder a friend. In a 2020 statement, he said he was shocked by the allegations.
"My family and I have grown to consider Larry a friend," Edwards said in a 2020 statement. "We were confident Householder would give Southeastern Ohio a stronger voice."
Edwards did not respond to multiple inquiries from The Athens Messenger seeking comment on his vote, nor did he issue any public statements about his vote to not expel Householder.
He has previously stated that Householder "deserves his day in court."
Another local Ohio Rep., Brian Stewart, R-Asheville, led the push to expel Householder, sponsoring the motion on the floor.
Stewart, who represents Hocking County and Logan, called Householder’s earlier defense testimony “tin-foil hat conspiracy” and said “real conservatives don’t stand for corruption.”
During Stewart’s address to the Ohio House on Wednesday, he urged representatives to remove what he said was a blight on the state legislature.
“Ohioans cannot fathom how he remains in a position to introduce and vote on legislation... being here is a privilege not a right,” Stewart said.
After the scandal broke in 2020, Householder was replaced as Speaker of the Ohio House by Bob Cupp, R-Lima, who promptly cleared out the former leadership, including Edwards.
Edwards told The Athens NEWS previously that he did not seek reelection to House leadership, and instead wanted to focus on legislative efforts, which he said leadership precludes him from. He has since been the sponsor of multiple pieces of legislation as a rank-and-file House member.
