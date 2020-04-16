A 6-1 ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court has reinstated a Democratic candidate for representative of the 94th House District running unopposed in the 2020 Primary Election.
Votes cast during the Primary Election for Katie O’Neill, a Nelsonville resident, will be counted and considered valid, the Court ruled Tuesday, with the majority of justices saying the board had “abused its discretion” by denying O’Neill’s petition.
O’Neill was originally disqualified from the election when the Athens County Board of Elections ruled unanimously that she did not meet the residency requirements for the race. This was due to O’Neill’s voter registration being active in Geauga County when she filed for the candidacy.
O’Neill’s name was left on the ballot, as they had already been printed, but the votes would not be counted.
The move left incumbent Republican Rep. Jay Edwards, also of Nelsonville, unopposed in the November General Election. Both O’Neill and Edwards’ names will appear on that ballot now. The 94th District covers a large swath of Southeast Ohio, including all or parts of Athens, Meigs, Vinton and Washington Counties.
According to documents from the Supreme Court case, O’Neill had moved into temporary housing in Nelsonville in October 2019 before getting a more permanent apartment a month later. She had left the district after graduating from Ohio University to go to Vermont Law School, and returned after her house in Vermont was destroyed by a lightening-induced fire.
Because of the fire, O’Neill sent possessions she could salvage to her parent’s house in Geauga County, and additionally had her mail forwarded to that location until she could have a permanent address.
According to case documents, O’Neill began working in Athens County on Oct. 14, 2019.
Temporary housing qualifies, the justices noted, and the law does not require candidates to have resided at a “particular or single location within that district.”
Edwards serves as Majority Whip in the Ohio House of Representatives. He is running for a third term
in office.
