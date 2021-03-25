State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, voted Wednesday to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of Senate Bill 22, which broadened the legislature’s ability to have oversight in the issuing of health orders.
Edwards, who was joint sponsor and also championed a companion bill to SB22 in February, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
DeWine’s Tuesday veto was overridden in a particularly speedy process Wednesday by both chambers in the Ohio General Assembly, bypassing the governor to make the bill law.
Although Edwards did not respond to numerous inquiries from The Athens Messenger or Athens NEWS, Edwards has previously stated his support for this type of legislation.
“To be clear: under our bill, Governor DeWine will have the ability to respond to emergencies,” Edwards said in reference to his functionally identical companion bill, House Bill 90, in early February. “But we are also making clear that authority is not unlimited and that there will be appropriate oversight from the legislative branch.”
DeWine urged in a statement, the reading of which was suspended ahead of the vote, that legislators be aware he believed that "Senate Bill 22 jeopardizes the safety of every Ohioan. It goes well beyond the issues that have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. SB 22 strikes at the heart of local health departments’ ability to move quickly to protect the public from the most serious emergencies Ohio could face."
Jack Pepper, the Athens City-County Health Department Administrator, told The Athens Messenger that the department isn’t sure how SB22 will affect them, and that the law doesn’t take effect for 90 days.
“We have been closely watching SB 22 since last year and aren't sure of the impact it will have on local public health,” Pepper said via email. “The bill doesn't take effect for 90 days and will have to see what action, if any, the legislature takes at that time.”
The bill would create an oversight committee that reviewed the health orders.
SB22 includes many other provisions, according to The Ohio Capital Journal, that undermines the governor and local health department’s abilities to issue health orders.
Some included are:
- Through passing a concurrent resolution, the legislature can rescind public health orders; state of emergency declarations; and any other executive branch order/rule issued in response to an emergency declaration.
- These orders/declarations can be rescinded as early as the same day they are issued.
- The executive branch cannot reissue a rescinded order for at least 60 days
- Limits state of emergency declaration to 30 days, requiring legislature approval to extend it.
- Limits local boards of health from issuing widespread quarantine orders or any other orders that generally impact schools and businesses.
- Local boards of health can only issue a quarantine/isolation order to individuals who have been diagnosed with a disease or have come in contact with someone who has.
House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, asserted on the House floor that Republican legislators are “not good at public health,” The Ohio Capital Journal reported.
“I can tell, as you’re smirking at me not wearing a mask, you are not good at public health,” Sykes said. This is not your lane, you need to get out of it.”
Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said an “emergency response must be nimble and public health officials must have the ability to react to rapidly changing conditions as they happen," when testifying as an opponent to the bill in February.
Although the legislature overrode the veto, there is still the potential for a court challenge of SB22 on the grounds that it is unconstitutional.
According to the non-partisan legal analysis completed by the Legislative Services Committee, who also constructs legislation for the General Assembly, SB22 “might be vulnerable to a constitutional challenge on the grounds that the legislature cannot take such an action by resolution.”
“A reviewing court might find the bill attempts to give the General Assembly a legislative veto power – that is, the authority to both make the law allowing the Governor or ODH to issue orders, and the authority to determine how that law is enforced by rescinding the Governor’s or ODH’s orders and agency rules via resolution rather than bill,” the analysis stated.
However, at Thursday’s press conference, DeWine did not indicate that he intended to challenge the bill, and said he did not believe the bill would not affect the state government’s COVID-19 response substantially.
“Some lawmakers I talked to acknowledged that there are real problems connected with the bill,” DeWine said during the press conference. “Let's hope the General Assembly will take the appropriate action. We'll move on and come together.”
