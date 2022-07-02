Submission for nominations for the 2022 Athena Award are now open.
The award recognizes outstanding contributions and service toward persons with disabilities in the greater Athens community. The City of Athens is seeking names of community members who have worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities. Organizers are encouraging residents who know someone, to please submit a nomination for the annual award.
Athena Award nominees should meet any or all of the following criteria for assisting individuals with disabilities: Improves the quality of life; advocates for issues; volunteers to have a positive impact; develops new programs or services; offers exceptional customer service; and demonstrates innovation or entrepreneurship that has a positive impact.
Past recipients are Dr. Larry Jageman, Michael Pletcher, Dr. Noriko Kantake, Elise Sanford, Dr. jw Smith, Patty Mitchell, and Barbara Conover.
Nominations for the Eighth Annual Athena Award will be accepted now through September 1. To nominate someone who you feel deserves this honor, download the nomination form from the City of Athens website http://www.ci.athens.oh.us/athena and email it to disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us, or mail it to Athens City Hall, Attention: Mayor’s Office, 8 E. Washington Street, Athens, Ohio 45701. The nomination form may be also be obtained by calling the Mayor’s Office, (740) 592-3338.
The 2022 Athena Award will be presented at a special event hosted by Mayor Steve Patterson and the Commission currently planned at ARTS/West, 132 W. State Street, November 2 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is the only award given by the city.
The event is free and open to the public, however RSVPs to the Commission’s email address are encouraged to assist with planning. If there are COVID restrictions, they will be observed.
According to a release sent by the commission, the Athens City Commission on Disabilities is a committee of City government whose commitment is to provide a means for the concerns of people with disabilities to be heard; to advocate for public policy change; to provide expertise to the community on disabilities; and to tell the community about the strengths and limitations of people with disabilities, as well as how the community can help them improve their quality of life, thereby ensuring equality of opportunity and full participation in community life for everyone.
