Today marks the last day for voting in the 2020 election. For those who have not yet voted, ballots can be cast in-person from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you are in line to vote when the polls close, you legally must be allowed to cast your vote.
If you need to know your polling location, visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/athens/precinct-and-polling-location-info/. You will need to bring identification with you to the polls to vote in-person.
Absentee ballots may still be dropped off at the Board of Election’s two drop boxes, located at 15 S. Court St., #130, Athens. The deadline for drop off is 7:30 p.m. tonight. Mail-in ballots will not longer be accepted as they must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2. If you still have your ballot, it must be dropped off.
Many in Athens County chose to vote early, either in-person or by mail. According to the BoE, there are 39,342 registered voters in Athens County. Of those, 27,907 voters are not affiliated with a particular party; 8,128 voters are Democrats; 3,288 voters are Republicans; 10 are Libertarian; and nine are Green Party.
As of Sunday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m., the BoE’s website reports that 16,433 early votes have been cast, approximately 42% of Athens County’s registered voters.
The methods of early voting and the number of Athens County voters who chose each method are:
- Mail-in – 10,121
- In-office (in-person) – 6,000
- Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act email – 186
- Nursing home – 75
- Hand carry – 30
- Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act mail – 21
Athens County early voters associated with each party are:
- Non-partisan – 8,215
- Democratic – 6,551
- Republican – 1,656
- Green Party – 7
- Libertarian – 4
Early voting has increased since the 2016 election, when 10,465 people voted early in Athens County. This increase is similarly seen across the state and country, as many people chose to vote absentee as a way to avoid large crowds at polling places due to COVID-19.
For those going to the polls today, remember that the state-wide mask ordinance is still in place, making masks required within the polling places. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a 61-point health guidance memo to all Ohio county boards of elections. Elections workers are to encourage social distancing protocols, use personal protective equipment and sanitize stations, as well as take other measures to prevent the virus from spreading.
Voters who do not feel comfortable voting inside the polling place, may ask to vote curbside. No proof of medical condition is need to make this request. This option is particularly useful for voters who are COVID-19 positive.
In Athens County, there are 1,393 COVID-19 cases, of those, 1,090 are in recovery and 303 cases are active.
Election results will be posted on athensmessenger.com as they are received throughout the evening.
