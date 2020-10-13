With early and absentee voting underway and less than 30 days until the Nov. 3 General Election, some Athens County voters may have seen a yellow postcard arrive in their mailboxes.
That’s because there are a few precincts that must be changed before the start of in-person voting, and a few precincts changed earlier this year, so the office issued the reminders to voters earlier in October. Most of the precinct changes were due to physical distancing guidelines associated with COVID-19.
Athens ward 1, precincts 1 and 3 locations, ward 3, precincts 1, 2, and 3 locations; as well as the village of Buchtel’s precinct location; have changed for the Nov. 3, 2020 election.
Voters in Athens Ward 1, precincts 1 and 3 will be following a change in precinct locations that was first implemented during the May Primary Election. Those voters should head to the new Athens County Department of Job and Family Services building at 510 W. Union Street. This is where the Athens County Veterans Service office and OhioMeansJobs Athens County office are located.
Athens County Board of Elections Director Debbie Quivey said that this will be a permanent change, and that the Appalachian Behavioral Health Care Facility will no longer be used for voting.
The Ohio University Innovation Center is also no longer a precinct, with voters of Ward 1, precinct 2 now told to report to the OhioMeansJobs office on West Union Street.
Voters of ward 3, precincts 1-3, will no longer cast votes at the First Presbyterian Church located on North Court Street, but will go to the Baker Student Center on Ohio University’s campus to cast their in-person ballot.
Ward 3, precinct 5 was moved to the Athens County Public Library, located at 30 Home Street. This is a permanent move from the OU Innovation Center.
Buchtel residents will no longer be voting at St. Mary of the Hills church, but instead will vote at The Shop, located at 17808 N. Akron Ave., Buchtel.
A full list of voting precincts is available on the Board of Elections website, along with a voter registration lookup.
In-person voters should bring a valid form of government ID, such as a driver’s license, a current utility bill or bank statement, or a photo ID issued by the state of Ohio or the U.S. government.
Director Quivey noted that although lines may have appeared long, the Athens Office has been well-equipped to deal with the added COVID-19 restrictions. She said around 1,000 residents have cast ballots already, and the process has been relatively smooth.
However, many Ohioans may choose to cast their votes via absentee ballots. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 31 at noon, but as each county’s Board of Elections office handles those requests, it may be best to send ballot requests sooner rather than waiting.
Ballot request forms can be printed off the Athens County Board of Elections website, boe.ohio.gov/athens/. The forms can also be obtained at the Elections Office, located at 15 S. Court St., next to the County Courthouse. Drop boxes have been placed in front and behind the office for the forms and completed absentee ballots submission.
Ballots can also be mailed to the County’s election office. Voting rights groups suggest mailing ballots at least a week before the election date, but ballots are valid if received up to 10 days after Nov. 3.
Absentee ballots have already been sent to those who have requested them prior to Oct. 5, the last day of voter registration for the Nov. 3 election.
Anyone concerned about their absentee ballots can check the status of their ballot on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, available at lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/athens/avlookup.aspx.
Poll workers are still needed in the county. Sign up through the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, ohiosos.gov/elections/poll-workers/signup/. A blank copy of any individual precinct’s ballot is also available at lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/athens/ballotlist.aspx.
