The mother of a 11-year-old who was shot and killed while at a sleepover in 2021 recently filed a civil lawsuit against the shooter’s father and the property owner.
Jessica Pyke, represented by Athens attorney Michael Fradin, is suing Donald Pratt and Nancy Davis, of Nelsonville, in Athens County Common Pleas Court. Pyke is seeking a jury trial.
In March 2022, Platt was sentenced after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children related to Eli Spangler’s death, which was accidentally caused by Platt’s son, Mason Platt. The former Nelsonville resident is currently at Belmont Correctional Institution, in St. Clairsville, serving a minimum of four years with a maximum of six years.
In March 2021, Platt left a loaded and unsecured firearm in his home that his son, Mason, was able to access. Mason Platt then accidentally shot and killed Spangler with the weapon. Mason Platt was later adjudicated in Athens County Juvenile Court as delinquent after admitting to reckless homicide.
Davis is also named as a defendant because she was part of a rent-to-own contract with Platt for the home on Walnut Street, Nelsonville, where Spangler was killed.
The lawsuit, filed on Feb. 7, claims both Pratt and Davis are responsible for Spangler’s death by failing in their duty to exercise due care and caution.
Platt is accused of causing wrongful death, by failing to prevent his son from securing the gun and ammunition, which caused Pyke and her family to suffer emotionally and financially.
Davis is also accused of causing wrongful death because she owned the property the Platt family lived in at the time of Spangler’s death. She is accused of failing to exercise due care and caution for the safety of the sleepover participants, allowing Mason Platt to consumer drugs on the property, failing to keep order on the property, failing to provide a safe environment for invitees to visit and being negligent, the court documents say.
As a result of her actions, the Spangler’s family has suffered emotionally, physically and financially.
Platt and Davis also are accused of survival action, which alleges damages sustained between the time of injury until Spangler’s actual death.
Both are accused of loss of funds for the medical expenses Pyke paid on her son’s behalf.
According to court documents, Pyke is seeking judgement against Platt and Davis for the following relief: general and special damages, punitive damages, compensation for physical and emotional harm, loss of earnings and net accumulations, past medical bills and expenses, conscious pain and suffering, plaintiff’s costs incurred in pursuing the lawsuit, pre- and post-judgement interest to the extent provided by law, reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs to plaintiff and any and all other and further relief as the court may deem appropriate.
