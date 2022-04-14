The Athens County Commissioners passed by unanimous vote, Tuesday morning, to allow Athens County Emergency Management Agency director, Don Gossel, to post the position for deputy director and approve a pay scale for the position.
“If we’re looking to put someone in there with the qualifications, knowing that this position is going to be mostly for a plan writer and back-up to my position that we consider starting them at $20 an hour,” Gossel said. “That puts them in the bottom third of what the average deputy director is making in counties with a population of 40,000 to 90,000.”
“I’m not comfortable with the 20 bucks (per hour),” commissioner Charlie Adkins said. “I think it’s low. We’re bringing in staff that has a lot of responsibility. So I think that’s the low end. I like to see us go at least $20 or $25 (per hour).”
The motion was made to set the pay scale of the position would be from $20 per hour to $25 per hour.
“I do like the range,” Gossel said. “That gives me a little bit of flexibility on the applicants. I can say you’re here, not here.” Gossel said he has already had two people reach out to him, who knew the position was vacated and he described them both as “highly qualified.”
The position overview states the candidate will work with the EMA director to ensure Athens County EMA is forward thinking, operation solvent and disaster support ready.
Some of the duties of the position include perform EMA functions as outlined by the Ohio Revised Code and to assist the director to schedule, evaluate and participate with leading Athens County’s Public Sector Department to achieve EMA’s training goals and emergency response programs through exercises.
The position will be posted commissioner’s web page, the EMA Association of Ohio’s website and OhioMeans Jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.