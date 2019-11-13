Area residents may know the Athens County Emergency Management Agency for its road updates and weather alerts, particularly as winter approaches.
But the EMA also works to prepare Athens County for a myriad of major issues, and the agency’s new director has worked to improve its operations.
Don Gossel took over the position in February. He met with the Athens County Commissioners on Tuesday to discuss the ways he is bringing the agency in-line with how similar agencies operate throughout Ohio.
One change he’d like to implement is to bring a new employee on board following the impending retirement of EMA administrative assistant Pam Pierson. The new employee would cover Pierson’s duties, but Gossel said he’d like the position to be expanded, possibly training the employee to the point they could rise into the director’s position when he is ready to retire in a decade or so.
Athens County EMA receives funding through an Emergency Management Performance Grant. The county provides a partial (or full) match of that grand funding to fill out the rest of the agency’s budget. In 2019, ACEMA will receive about $47,462 in grant funding, which is matched identically with county funds. This is down from nearly $67,000 in grant funding from 2014.
Gossel noted that if a need for that funding is not shown, it gets decreased. Usually that happens every five years, meaning Athens County’s grant funding will get reviewed, and possibly changed, in 2020.
Gossel aims to make that change a positive one, seeking higher funding for his agency so the county itself can save money.
In a way, though, Gossel argued the county would have to spend money now to make those long-term savings happen.
“If we could have a full-time person with credentials that shows we are building the program, the grant will grow,” Gossel told the commissioners. “We’ve practiced frugality to the point that we’re not able to spend more.”
The commissioners remained cautious about authorizing a requested $27,000 in extra funding to the agency. (The ACEMA budget in 2019 was $125,121 and Gossel proposed a 2020 budget of around $152,000). This would pay for a near-doubling of the assistant position’s earnings, from around $16,700 to $32,000 per year. Gossel himself earns $40,000 annually.
The commissioners told Gossel to write up a job description for the credentialed assistant, and would decide on the matter when presented with the job description.
