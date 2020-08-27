Residents of Athens and Chauncey who have experienced financial hardships due to COVID-19 may be eligible for a relief grant through Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP).
The Emergency Relief Grant Program was recently announced for both Athens and Chauncey by HAPCAP. Under the program residents will be able to apply for up to $1,000 or one month (whichever is less) of emergency assistance.
“This program will provide major relief to some of the most impacted households in our community. The city’s administration has been instrumental in coordinating this effort and providing funding for this relief,” HAPCAP Director of Housing and Community Development Glen Crippen said.
Village of Chauncey residents may apply this grant money towards rent, mortgage, or utility payments. Athens residents may apply the money towards rent or mortgage payments. The reason for the difference stems from the amount of CARES Act funding available to each city. Athens residents who have received a shut-off utility notice may contact HAPCAP to see what options are available to them.
Assistance is for households who are:
• struggling to pay their rent, mortgage, or utilities (Chauncey only) due to loss of employment or other COVID-19 related impacts, and are a resident of the City of Athens or the Village of Chauncey
• able to provide documentation of job loss, reduced hours, layoff, or other hardship due to COVID-19
• able to provide documented past due rent, mortgage, or utility payment
HAPCAP states that applying for the Grant Program does not guarantee assistance. Funds will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until Sept. 25 for Chauncey and Nov. 30 for Athens. Availability for both is only until all funds are exhausted. Assistance is for residents only and is not available to businesses.
“Our hope is to provide relief where it’s needed most and to begin looking forward to recovery,” Mayor of Chauncey Amy Renner said.
For more information and to apply:
• Call Amanda Sawvel at 740-767-4500 or the housing office at 866-922-8858
• Email amanda.sawvel@hapcap.org or jeremy.boggs@hapcap.org
• Visit www.hapcap.org
• Picking up an application at our housing office at 50 Saint Charles Street Nelsonville, Ohio 45764
All applications will be verified for accuracy by HAPCAP staff. No face to face appointments will be available due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This assistance is made available by both the Village of Chauncey and City of Athen’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), the economic stimulus bill passed by Congress in March 2020.
