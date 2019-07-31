Resolutions allowing the use of eminent domain in the Route 50 sanitary sewer project were approved Tuesday by the Athens County Commissioners.
Frank Lavelle, the county’s attorney for the project, said he expects to file cases in Athens County Common Pleas Court by the end of the week.
The project will provide sanitary sewers to the housing subdivisions along Route 50W and to some other nearby areas that are currently served by septic tanks. It is considered an environmental project. The sewage would be treated by the city of Athens.
The resolutions approved Tuesday dealt with five properties from which easements are still needed, and five properties where land is needed for sewage lift stations, although some of those might also include easements. Lavelle said there might be a few additional cases later.
Appraisals were done for the easements and property acquisitions. The county offered those amounts to the property owners, who have not accepted them.
In filing eminent domain cases, the county will have to post with the clerk of courts the offered prices. The county obtained a loan to cover those amounts, but Commission President Lenny Eliason said that cost will eventually be rolled into the overall cost of the project.
Lavelle said the court will likely order the parties in the court cases to try to reach an agreement through mediation.
If mediation fails or the cases are not resolved in some other manner, then they would go to trial. The eminent domain cases do not have to be resolved before the project is put out to bid, but would allow work to be done until they are resolved.
Lavelle said the project is close to being ready to be put out to bid.
“In terms of everything submitted so that we can get closing instructions, permission to bid, I think we are just about there,” Lavelle said.
The project would be funded with U.S. Department of Agriculture loan and grant funds, and Lavelle has been working with USDA and the project engineer to see that the project meets USDA requirements.
