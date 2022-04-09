Tri-County Career Center will hold its annual Employment Extravaganza on April 21 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the schools location, 15676 State Route 691 in Nelsonville.
According to testing coordinator, Carrie Arnold, the goal of this event is to give senior class members an opportunity to meet representatives from several local businesses for the purpose of potentially securing what could be their first post-graduation job.
Each representative is scheduled to be in a specific classroom. In turn, students will visit each classroom on a rotating basis and take part in a series of 15- minute job interviews with the representative.
This arrangement also gives students the chance to find out more about various job opportunities in the area and could result in them receiving multiple job offers.
Arnold added that right now 30 businesses have registered to attend. However, their goal is to have 55 employers take part in this event.
Business owners interested in being a part of this event can reach out to Teresa Garey at Teresa.Garey@jfs.ohio.gov.
In addition, the Employment Extravaganza will also give local employers the opportunity to learn more about partnering with Tri-County Career Center’s High School or Adult Center
The morning session for this event is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Afterwards, the afternoon session will run from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Attendees will receive a complimentary free lunch.
For over 50 years, TrI-County Careen Center has been a leader in providing Southeastern Ohio high school students and displaced adults with the specialized skills and training they need to successfully compete in today’s job market.
Anyone needing more information about TCCC’s Employment Extravaganza can contact Carrie Arnold at 740-753-3511 or visit the school’s webpage at www.tricountyhightech.com.
