Within five minutes of arriving at the COVID-19 vaccination point of dispensing clinic on Wednesday, Athens County EMS Chief Rick Callebs had been screened, checked in, and received the shot.
“It felt exactly like getting a flu shot,” Callebs said. “It’s a small needle. There’s about a half a second burn. On a scale of 1-10, I’d give it a two or a three, then it’s over and done. I feel fine.”
Callebs first received notification that he qualified for vaccination last week via email. He immediately signed up for Wednesday’s clinic, hosted by the Athens City-County Health Department. The clinic was held at the Athens Community Center and according to Callebs, was executed with precision.
“I’m really impressed, they’ve done a good job,” Callbes said. “It’s an assembly line. You have enough people to handle overflow and it’s a pretty painless process. Everything from the medication administration to waiting afterward. It’s obvious that they know what they are doing.”
After receiving the vaccine, Callebs and other recipients were asked to wait for 15 minutes to monitor for any potential allergic reactions. According to the trials and the current roll-out of the vaccine, reactions occur in similar numbers to that of the standard flu shot.
“A very small percentage (of the population) will have a reaction. It’s not a reason to not get it,” Callebs said.
Vaccinations for COVID-19 began in Athens on Dec. 18, when a pilot group of health care workers were vaccinated at O’Bleness Hospital. The hospital was chosen as one of the first ten in the state to receive the vaccine. The vaccine is currently being offered to front-line workers and those living in certain congregate care facilities.
On Monday the Health Department received 500 total doses of the Moderna vaccine, 190 of which were immediately given to Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare, a psychiatric hospital for mentally ill adults in southeast Ohio.
Moderna’s vaccine was granted emergency use authorization last Friday by the Food and Drug Administration and has been shown to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19-related illness in patients.
Callebs is currently urging EMS workers to get vaccinated.
“For us (EMS workers) it’s voluntary. We encouraged people, because of their job so they can work and take care of people, but also for their families. This is just the kind of job where you can take something home with you,” he said.
According to Callebs, of the 68 people employed by Athens County EMS, a little over 40 people have expressed interest in signing up for the vaccine.
“I’m happy with that number,” Callebs said.
Callebs stated that he was pleased to qualify for the vaccine so early.
“I’m tickled to death that we were able to be first in line for this,” he said. “It takes a lot off my mind as an EMS chief that we’ve got a layer of protection that was not previously available.”
According to Callebs, Athens County AMS currently transports COVID-19 positive or symptomatic patients three to five times a day. After which, the trucks must be shut down for detailed cleaning, including a mist specifically for the coronavirus.
As a veteran of the medical industry, Callebs sees similarities between the industries response to COVID-19 and the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, specifically with personal protective equipment, stating that prior to the 80s, medical professionals often did not wear gloves when handling patients.
“I remember the difference that created in EMS training and procedure. Now the thought of touching anything without gloves on...it’s not anything any medical professional does. I think we’re going to be the same way with masks after everything is said and done,” Callebs said. “If there’s anything wonderful to come out of this I think it’s that we’re going to be a lot more on our game with personal protective equipment.”
Another parallel Callebs sees is misinformation, stating that in 80s, there were a lot of stereotypes, fear and false information surrounding AIDS and HIV. He believes the fear of the vaccine is similar.
“Speak to your personal physician,” Callebs advises. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there right now, especially on social media. There are people who seem to live day to day for coming up with one conspiracy theory or another. And unfortunately, that kind of news tends to dominate and cloud the truth....go to credible news sources and talk to their doctors. As with any vaccine, there are a small, small handful who shouldn’t get it. There are some religions who have issues with these types of things and we certainly respect that. So for us, it’s a personal decision, but we encourage people to do their homework, talk to their doctor, see if there’s a reason to not get it, and then be part of the effort.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.