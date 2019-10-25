Athens County voters will consider a levy and a new sales tax related to emergency services on the upcoming General Election Ballot.
The levy is a 1-mill renewal for Athens County Emergency Medical Services. The funding will go toward operation and maintenance for the department.
The levy will raise about $1.05 million per year, and the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $33.13 annually toward the levy.
The separate 0.25 percent sales tax increase is new and would run for five years. It is estimated the tax would generate $1.65 million per year, The Messenger has reported, though this could change year-to-year depending on the amount of sales recorded.
It is already determined how the money generated will be spent (if the levy passes). Half will go toward Athens County 911; the other half will be split evenly between the sheriff's office and the county general fund.
If approved, this will raise Athens County's sales tax to 1.50 percent, which is the maximum allowed in Ohio.
Athens County 911 has increased its dispatching services over the years, and officials have said it needs more revenue to handle this and to pay for needed infrastructure projects.
Speaking about sales tax revenue earlier this year, County Commissioner Lenny Eliason said Athens County has suffered from the recent elimination of sales tax on services provided by Medicaid managed care organizations.
There was a local loss of $458,000 in sales tax revenue in just 2018, Eliason said.
