Chales Dunlevy Jr. (center), an emergency medical technician with Athens County EMS, holds the first Chief's Meritorious Service Award. He received the award Tuesday during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday in the courthouse annex. He is posing with family members, Athens County EMS staff and commissioners.
Charles Dunlevy Jr., an emergency medical technician with Athens County EMS, received the first Chief’s Meritorious Service Award for his efforts to build and expand a mental health program for ACEMS employees and other first responders.
The award was presented during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday at the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
“This award is unique and well-deserved," Chief Rick Callebs said. “EMT Dunlevy voluntarily took on a huge project and delivered over-the-top results. Mental health issues like stress, anxiety, depression and PTSD happen in the general population but first responders seem especially prone to these potentially debilitating issues because of what we see and deal with on the job.”
Dunlevy, who is also a member of the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department, took additional training through the EMS labor union and participated in Save A Warrior. The program supports healing from Post Traumatic Stress and is designed for active-duty military members, returning veterans and first responders experiencing psychological trauma, Callebs said.
“Dunlevy organized monthly meetings where first responders could gather and discuss job and personal issues with co-workers in a private and non-judgmental setting," he noted. “Employees are being trained in peer-to-peer counseling and in how to recognize warning signs of stress overload. When the program is fully operational, it will involve links to existing employee assistance services, local mental health counselors, local clergy, and the Save A Warrior program. Chuck will lead the project team as it moves forward. His motivation and compassion are the driving forces behind the success of this program.”
Dunlevy was recommended for the award by Capt. Jason Hager and IAFF Local 5126 President Rick Trask and Vice President Steve Pallo.
IAFF Local 5126 represents all full-time non-supervisory employees at Athens County EMS.
