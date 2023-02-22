Charles Dunlevy Jr. honored

Chales Dunlevy Jr. (center), an emergency medical technician with Athens County EMS, holds the first Chief's Meritorious Service Award. He received the award Tuesday during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday in the courthouse annex. He is posing with family members, Athens County EMS staff and commissioners.

 Submitted photo

Charles Dunlevy Jr., an emergency medical technician with Athens County EMS, received the first Chief’s Meritorious Service Award for his efforts to build and expand a mental health program for ACEMS employees and other first responders.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.