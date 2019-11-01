Add another Greek Life organization to the hazing investigation list.
Ohio University announced Friday the Theta Tau co-ed professional fraternity for engineering students is now under investigation.
That makes Theta Tau the 17th different organization at OU to face campus scrutiny. It joins nine Interfraternity Council chapters; three Panhellenic sororities; two other professional fraternities; the Marching 110 band; and the men’s rugby club.
Those investigations are ongoing. To date, no criminal charges have been filed by the Ohio University Police Department and OU has not yet concluded that any student has violated the Code of Conduct.
As The Messenger has reported, the first wave of hazing investigations were announced in early October. The university encouraged people who had been subjected to or had witnessed hazing to report it on the OU Student Affairs website.
This led to further allegations being reported, prompting cease and desist orders to be sent to several other organizations on campus. These orders prohibited organizations from holding any official events and members were not allowed to communicate with one another.
Some of those organizations have since seen their bans lifted, allowing members to carry on group activities under certain conditions.
Besides Theta Tau, cease and desist orders remain for four IFC chapters (Sigma Chi, Beta Theta Pi, Lambda Chi Alpha and Phi Kappa Psi), along with the Marching 110 and men’s rugby club.
OU eventually released redacted copies of those hazing allegations. The Messenger’s subsequent story detailed allegations of strippers at a fraternity house, forced drinking/drug use and sleep deprivation, among other claims.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.