Throughout the month of April, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office will work in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio Traffic Safety Office, and surrounding jurisdictions to conduct OVI, speed and seat belt enforcement.
This enforcement will increase the number of deputies on the streets, county roads, and highways as they aggressively seek out impaired drivers. This enforcement began April 1, 2021 and will continue through April 30, 2021, according to a release.
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens (15 to 18 years old) in the United States – ahead of all other types of injury, disease, or violence, the release said.
Alcohol, seat belt safety, distracted driving, speed and passengers all contribute to too many teens dying on our roads. Please help us in reducing fatalities by reminding teens that responsibility behind the wheel must always be taken seriously.
• No drinking and driving. Alcohol and driving should never mix, no matter your age.
• Buckle up. Every trip, every time, everyone.
• Eyes on the road. Hands on the wheel. All the time.
• Follow the posted speed limit. Speeding is a critical issue for all drivers.
• Use caution when transporting passengers. The likelihood of teen drivers engaging in risky behaviors triples when traveling with multiple passengers.
