There are fewer Ohio University students this semester than last year, but they’re more accomplished. Hocking College’s count is holding steady thanks to high school student totals, but the high cost of education may be preventing others from enrolling.
Those were the main talking points from the two institutions as they recently released 2019 fall semester enrollment totals.
Here are the highlights for Ohio University:
- The total student body among all locations (including online) is down;
- The student body at the Athens campus is down;
- For the fourth straight year, Athens has a smaller freshman class than the year before;
- However, the newest students are more accomplished than ever in terms of their high school academics.
Some highlights for Hocking College:
- Total enrollment is up slightly from last year;
- Enrollment is buoyed by high school students in the College Credit Plus program
Quality over quantity at OU?
Reflecting a broader trend, enrollment at Ohio University is trending downward in several facets.
This includes the overall student count — 32,937 among all branch campuses and online, which is down 4 percent from 34,443 in the fall 2018 semester. This marks the second-straight year of a 4 percent overall decrease. This total had topped 40,000 students as recently as 2015.
The Athens campus total, which includes undergraduate, graduate and medical students, is now at 19,856, down from 20,815 in 2018.
The freshmen class at Athens stands at 3,671, down nearly 8 percent from a year ago. This is down from a peak of 4,423 freshmen students in 2015.
OU officials are still championing the new students’ academic success — this class has the highest average high school GPA in the university’s history, at 3.55.
Also, more than 20 percent of the current freshmen were within the top 10 percent of their high school’s graduating class. That’s another university record.
OU is also touting its new OHIO Honors Program, with 350 students enrolled, as well as the more than 7,200 students who are taking online classes. The university’s nursing-related coursework has proven popular, and OU also reports an increase in non-nursing online enrollment as well.
“Our colleges continue to develop new online programs to meet students where they are,” said Brad Cohen, chief strategy and innovation officer, in a provided statement. “We recognize that today’s learners are changing. They want an educational experience that can flex to meet their lifestyle and career needs, and Ohio University will continue to evolve to meet those needs.”
The drop in enrollment comes as the institution faces noteworthy budget concerns. OU trustees increased tuition, housing and dining fees earlier in 2019 to stem the tide. President M. Duane Nellis has said the university must broaden its scope in finding and retaining students from all walks of life.
At his most recent State of the University speech given last week, Nellis outlined nearly a dozen new “strategic pathways” for the university to grow and thrive.
The dwindling student enrollment for OU is part of a statewide trend, as reported by the Ohio Department of Higher Education. This goes for community colleges and private/public universities alike.
Hawks hanging in there
At Hocking College, overall enrollment for the fall 2019 semester is 3,509, up slightly from 3,471 a year ago.
There is a caveat to this figure, though, like with other recent years. The increase is primarily due to the number of area high school students participating in the College Credit Plus (CCP) on campus.
The number of teens enrolled in CCP at Hocking College is now at 1,382. That’s up from 1,110 in 2018 and 832 in 2017.
This is part of an ongoing effort from Hocking College, which sends recruiters to area high schools and maintains relationships with school administrators around the region.
The college has had to work just as hard to retain adult cohort taking full-time and part-time class schedules. That remains a challenge, given the aforementioned student enrollment trends.
Hocking College President Betty Young has long pointed to another major obstacle — the cost of higher education.
In announcing this semester’s enrollment total, the college reported that hundreds of students are not taking classes this fall “due to financial need.”
“This is a terrible loss to our communities (which) need a skilled workforce and to young people who need real job skills to earn a living wage,” Young added.
Hocking College pointed to several efforts to keep its tuition affordable — providing scholarships, being transparent with total costs/fees and offering internships to students to pay for school.
