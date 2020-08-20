The Ohio University Board of Trustees spent a good deal of time Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 17-18, reviewing next year’s budget and plans for the Phase 2 of the fall semester.
Normally, the Board is presented with the upcoming year’s budget during the June meeting; however, with COVID-19 restrictions and changes, administrative employees requested to present the final budget during the August board meeting.
The university has been having revenue and budget issues since before the pandemic, but the virus has exacerbated the problem. In an attempt to lower overhead costs, the university issued a series of layoffs, contract buy-outs and early retirement offers, resulting in hundreds of jobs lost.
A large portion of the university’s revenue stream is generated from student tuition, and the number of incoming freshman to OU has been in decline since 2016.
This year is no different, with about 300 fewer students confirming intent to enroll by completing the housing contract and submitting the deposit. It appears that around 3,500 students will come to OU in 2020 as incoming freshmen, however only about 3,200 have confirmed their attendance to date, according to Vice Provost of Enrollment Management Candace Boeninger.
Boeninger presented the data to the Board Monday, Aug. 17. She said that prior to the pandemic, the university appeared to be on track to at least reach it’s enrollment numbers from previous years.
During the June meeting, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration Deb Shaffer noted that there was a $20 million budget shortfall attributed to the changing enrollment assumptions prior to COVID-19, and the plan to cover that gap was to cut $8 million from administrative units and $12 million from academic units.
The 2021 budget was approved unanimously through a continuing resolution introduced to and approved by the Trustees in June. Items included in the budget included:
- A 20 percent estimated reduction in the state’s share of instruction costs, based on state budget guidance, which would amount to about $34 million
- No part of the Fall 2020 cohort will receive tuition increases in addition to further summer scholarships, at an estimated loss of $4.4 million
- At the time, there was an estimate $17.8 million loss of student tuition due to undergraduate enrollments
- With furloughs, the university is estimating a savings of $12 million in total.
- A commitment to $9.9 million in additional cuts to OU administrative budgets, which will amount to a total of $17.9 million when added to the $8 million that were already part of the March 2020 budget plans.
- Receiving $9.7 million in federal CARES Act funding that will offset institutional costs, and an additional $9.7 million for emergency grants to be given directly to students.
In addition, the Board approved three resolutions concerning tuition and fees. This will allow the College of Business to increase six graduate course fees; amend the May 2020 resolution concerning non-resident surcharge waivers to now charging $1 per credit hour, due to the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s advisement; and establishing a rate of $200 per course for credit evaluation and assessment as part of the prior learning assessment program.
Several capital projects were also approved by the Trustees. The projects included:
- Campus steam system repairs, which will cost $500,000 to address the aging infrastructure.
- Scripps Hall ground floor eSports renovation, which was previously estimated to cost $650,000 to provide an eSports facility, and has already been sent to bid. The Board amended the project budget to $750,000.
- Clippinger Hall renovation phase 2, which will cost $33.6 million in total, with $26.2 million provided in state capital appropriations and the $7.4 million remaining through a century bond. This is already underway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.