NELSONVILLE - If you've ever pondered starting your own business, or have an idea for an invention that you never followed through with - but wish you had - you might find the motivation you need to get yourself back on track at an upcoming workshop.
On June 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Make Something, Start Something workshop will be happening in the Visual Arts Center at Hocking College, 3301 Hocking Parkway, Nelsonville. This event is free and open to the public.
The workshop will be conducted by Nathaniel Berger. Berger has been with Ohio University since 2005 and is currently the associate director of the college's LIGHTS Regional Innovation Network.
His job duties there include assisting entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations that are focussing on production, product development and various business-related activities within a 26-county region.
Berger received his master's degree in digital visual communication from OU in 2016 and joined the school's Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Service in 2019.
Essentially, he describes this workshop as "a casual, entrepreneurship 101-type of class that will use light presentations and casual conversation" to hopefully inspire budding entrepreneurs into setting their pipe dream of starting a side hustle or business into motion.
What holds most people back from going into business for themselves?
Berger explained that, "Many times things like fear of failure, and a lack of knowledge and capitol can make someone be hesitant about starting a new venture."
However, Berger encourages anyone who has let these hurdles hold them back in the past, to come and give this workshop a try. He specified that, "No matter how much of a business background you do-or don't -have, I'll strive to make this experience as friendly, inclusive and inviting as possible."
For more information on the Make Something, Start Something workshop call 740-753-3591.
