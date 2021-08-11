Ohio University has announced a new undergraduate Bachelor in Science degree program in Environmental Science and Sustainability designed to prepare students to tackle global problems at national and local scales.
Courses in the program will provides scientific knowledge of the natural world, the living organisms that inhabit it, and the social sciences at the core of sustainability. Topics to be included are:
- Biological and ecological systems.
- Global warming and effects of climate change.
- Land use and water management.
- Sustainability from different perspectives, from local issues in Appalachia to problems at the global level.
"Knowledge of sustainability is critical to preparing our graduates to solve problems that affect our daily lives as well as our future, including environmental issues, the effects of human actions, and the public policies and regulations that influence those actions," said Dr. Sarah Wyatt, professor of Environmental & Plant Biology and director of Molecular & Cellular Biology in the College of Arts & Sciences.
Students who pursue this degree will be prepared for careers in environmental resource management, governmental and non-governmental agencies, companies committed to being socially responsible, and a wide range of roles in science, as well as public policy. Instruction on sustainable investments in business and entrepreneurship will also be available.
"The program is unique in its multi-disciplinary approach, drawing major requirements and electives from courses and expertise in 10 departments and programs across the College of Arts & Sciences, the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service, and the College of Business," Wyatt noted. "We've designed this new major to be very accessible to students interested in the environment, providing a wide range of electives to meet individual interests."
Those interested in furthering their education beyond undergrad can do so, particularly in areas related to environmental law or the Master of Science in Environmental Studies at Ohio University.
"Many faculty members in the College of Arts & Sciences already emphasize environmental issues in their research as well as their courses,” said Dr. Florenz Plassmann, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “The new degree channels that expertise into a major that directly addresses our students' concerns about the environment from the perspectives of science as well as social responsibility.”
Other majors with an environmental focus currently offered within the college include:
- Applied Plant Biology
- Marine, Freshwater and Environmental Biology
- Environmental and Plant Biology
- Environmental Biology
- Environmental Chemistry
- Environmental Geography
- Environmental Pre-Law Major
- Field Ecology
- Geography—Meteorology
- Geography—Urban Planning and Sustainability
- Geological Sciences—Environmental Water Resources
- Wildlife & Conservation Biology
